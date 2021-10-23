– Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Facebook, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FB).

On September 13, 2021 , The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company utilizes a social media monitoring system, purportedly to act as a quality control measure, but in reality, operated as a “whitelist” that “shields millions of VIPs from the company’s normal enforcement” procedures allowing high-profile users to make harassing and abusive postings on the social network without penalty.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Facebook’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Facebook’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Facebook shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fb/ to learn more.

