BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS), has been adopted in a new digital LCD cluster jointly developed with BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd . The digital instrument cluster is being installed in Changan Automobile’s new SUV, the UNI-K, which has entered mass production, providing a personalized user experience for drivers while ensuring the safety, security and reliability of the SUV’s critical systems.

The Changan UNI-K is a new mid-to-high-end SUV which features an advanced smart driving assistance program and a smart cockpit with an Interactive Monitoring System (IMS). The LCD digital instrument cluster comprises three parts, with the left section displaying tire pressure and door conditions; the middle section highlighting the vehicle’s speed, augmented reality real-view navigation, a multimedia interface and vehicle status; and the right section comprising a digital rear-view mirror, the tachometer, and the fuel gauge. The variety of information displayed by the LCD digital instrument cluster ensures it adequately meets the diversified needs of consumers.

Powered by the QNX Neutrino RTOS, the Changan UNI-K’s LCD digital instrument cluster provides a comprehensive, multi-level, policy-driven security model incorporating best-in-class security technologies from BlackBerry that help guard against system malfunctions, malware and cyber security breaches. The BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS supports both the 64-bit ARMv8 computing platform and Intel x86-64 architecture, while ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland ensures that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS to build connected cars with proven safety and reliable protection performance.

“Automakers are keen to enhance the visual appearance of digital dashboards while conveying critical information to drivers to gain a competitive advantage in the field. We are pleased to partner with BiTECH to launch this innovative digital LCD instrument cluster for Changan’s new UNI-K SUV which will provide an outstanding user experience for drivers,” said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry.

“The QNX Neutrino RTOS delivers excellent real-time performance with regards to functional safety and cybersecurity. The partnership with BlackBerry not only enables us to deliver a reliable and visually appealing digital LCD instrument cluster to automakers, but also allows us to get vehicles to market faster and further enhances the advantages of our products,” said ShuangWen Zuo, Head of R&D, BiTech Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. “We hope to strengthen the partnership with BlackBerry and introduce more premium quality automotive electronics to consumers in the future.”

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

About BiTECH

BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd is a Sino-foreign joint venture company established in 2012, with more than 500 employees and 20 assembly lines. Its production capacity reaches to more than 4.5 million sets per annum. The company is mainly engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of high quality automotive electronic products, such as ICU and TFT display terminals. At present, the products are used by Audi, Volvo Group, Great Wall Motors, Changan, Geely, SAIC -GM- Wuling Automotive , Chery and other major manufacturers both in China and abroad.

