Viemed Healthcare, Inc. a home medical equipment supplier and the nation’s largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Operational highlights : Total net revenues for the current quarter were $29.3 million and included $1.5 million of net revenues for contact and vaccine …

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation’s largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Total net revenues for the current quarter were $29.3 million and included $1.5 million of net revenues for contact and vaccine tracing services and product sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net revenues attributable to the Company’s core business for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $27.8 million, a new Company record, and an increase of $2.9 million, or 12%, over core business revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net revenues attributable to the core business were up approximately 6% from the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $1.8 million, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $5.0 million, compared to $26.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. In the prior year comparable period, net income included an income tax benefit of $5.3 million and $29.3 million of COVID-19 response sales and services during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $7.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $19.7 million. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

The Company had a cash balance of $26.9 million at September 30, 2021 ($31.0 million at December 31, 2020) and an overall working capital balance of $27.2 million at September 30, 2021 ($24.2 million at December 31, 2020). Long-term debt as of September 30, 2021 was $4.3 million ($5.8 million at December 31, 2020).

The Company grew its ventilator patient count to 8,200 at September 30, 2021, compared to 8,103 at June 30, 2021.

The Company expects to generate net revenues attributable to its core business of approximately $27.8 million to $28.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. While the Company’s COVID-19 response related business has slowed during the current year, the Company is continuing to pursue additional sales and support revenues and estimates fourth quarter 2021 net revenues of approximately $1.5 million to $1.7 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are estimated to be approximately $29.3 million to $30.5 million.

“We are excited to report another record breaking quarter despite headwinds associated with the Delta variant,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO. “The resiliency of our workforce and the strength of our relationships has driven our continued growth during these unprecedented times. The nationwide sales training programs conducted during the previous quarters have concluded and are expected to give our sales force new products to add to our superior service model. As we look forward, we continue to believe that our ability to provide technology enabled healthcare in the home setting will create enormous value and positive patient outcomes.”

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company’s net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including on the Company’s patient base, revenues, employees, and equipment and supplies; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the Company’s novel business model; the risk that the clinical application of treatments that demonstrate positive results in a study may not be positively replicated or that such test results may not be predictive of actual treatment results or may not result in the adoption of such treatments by providers; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers and the recall of certain Royal Philips BiPAP and CPAP devices and ventilators that we distribute and sell; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

At

September 30, 2021 At

December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,867 $ 30,981 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,115 and $9,013 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 12,696 12,373 Inventory, net of inventory reserve of $1,237 and $1,353 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,622 2,310 Income tax receivable 1,420 — Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,761 1,511 Total current assets $ 47,366 $ 47,175 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 59,036 55,056 Equity investments 1,942 733 Deferred tax asset 6,281 8,733 Other long-term assets 861 863 Total long-term assets $ 68,120 $ 65,385 TOTAL ASSETS $ 115,486 $ 112,560 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 4,734 $ 2,096 Deferred revenue 3,795 3,409 Income taxes payable — 340 Accrued liabilities 9,283 12,595 Current portion of lease liabilities 481 2,741 Current portion of long-term debt 1,906 1,836 Total current liabilities $ 20,199 $ 23,017 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 730 1,292 Long-term lease liabilities 834 762 Long-term debt 4,347 5,796 Total long-term liabilities $ 5,911 $ 7,850 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 26,110 $ 30,867 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock – No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,630,446 and 39,185,182 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13,957 9,181 Additional paid-in capital 6,501 7,320 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (330 ) (451 ) Retained earnings 69,248 65,643 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 89,376 $ 81,693 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 115,486 $ 112,560

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 29,285 $ 33,447 $ 85,100 $ 100,107 Cost of revenue 10,904 13,994 31,352 39,174 Gross profit $ 18,381 $ 19,453 $ 53,748 $ 60,933 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 13,260 13,550 40,653 40,555 Research and development 576 243 1,498 688 Stock-based compensation 1,302 1,234 3,845 3,581 Depreciation 211 202 618 612 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 145 203 304 (2,424 ) Other expense (income) (32 ) (19 ) (85 ) (3,593 ) Income from operations $ 2,919 $ 4,040 $ 6,915 $ 21,514 Non-operating income and expenses Income from equity method investments (331 ) (21 ) (782 ) (36 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 75 116 249 409 Net income before taxes 3,175 3,945 7,448 21,141 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,386 1,141 2,409 (5,318 ) Net income $ 1,789 $ 2,804 $ 5,039 $ 26,459 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unrealized gain/loss on derivative instruments, net of tax 21 24 121 (321 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) $ 21 $ 24 $ 121 $ (321 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,810 $ 2,828 $ 5,160 $ 26,138 Net income per share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.12 $ 0.66 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 39,607,540 39,107,640 39,442,088 38,603,267 Diluted 40,659,353 41,155,668 40,716,747 40,377,608

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 5,039 $ 26,459 Adjustments for: Depreciation 8,192 6,745 Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 5,250 7,031 Change in inventory reserve (116 ) — Share-based compensation 3,845 3,581 Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments 172 — Income from equity method investments (782 ) (36 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 304 (2,424 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,410 (7,593 ) Net change in working capital Increase in accounts receivable (5,573 ) (6,986 ) Increase in inventory (196 ) (1,402 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (2,259 ) (1,771 ) Increase in trade payables 2,638 2,739 Increase in deferred revenue 386 297 (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (3,711 ) 2,397 Change in income tax payable/receivable (1,760 ) 282 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,839 $ 29,319 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (13,080 ) (8,204 ) Investment in equity investments (599 ) (30 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 496 5,187 Net cash used in investing activities $ (13,183 ) $ (3,047 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 112 1,780 Principal payments on notes payable (113 ) (104 ) Principal payments on term note (1,255 ) (1,199 ) Shares redeemed to pay income tax (1,434 ) — Repayments of lease liabilities (2,080 ) (7,708 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (4,770 ) $ (7,231 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,114 ) 19,041 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 30,981 13,355 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 26,867 $ 32,396 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 278 $ 437 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 1,760 $ 1,975 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Net non-cash changes to finance lease balances $ 42 $ 3,002 Net non-cash changes to operating lease balances $ 372 $ 57

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The Company’s presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended September

30, 2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December

31, 2020 September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December

31, 2019 Net Income $ 1,789 $ 1,566 $ 1,684 $ 5,071 $ 2,804 $ 19,412 $ 4,243 $ 2,388 Add back: Depreciation 2,867 2,716 2,609 2,835 2,425 2,190 2,130 2,003 Interest expense 75 83 91 100 116 135 158 212 Stock-based compensation 1,302 1,236 1,307 1,301 1,234 1,196 1,151 908 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,386 1,246 (223 ) 151 1,141 (6,646 ) 187 58 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,419 $ 6,847 $ 5,468 $ 9,458 $ 7,720 $ 16,287 $ 7,869 $ 5,569

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Net Income $ 1,789 $ 5,039 Add back: Depreciation 2,867 8,192 Interest expense 75 249 Stock-based compensation 1,302 3,845 Income tax expense 1,386 2,409 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,419 $ 19,734

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended September

30, 2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December

31, 2020 September

30, 2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December

31, 2019 Financial Information: Revenue $ 29,285 $ 27,399 $ 28,416 $ 31,202 $ 33,447 $ 42,854 $ 23,806 $ 21,448 Gross Profit $ 18,381 $ 17,625 $ 17,742 $ 19,178 $ 19,453 $ 25,927 $ 15,553 $ 14,243 Gross Profit % 63 % 64 % 62 % 61 % 58 % 61 % 65 % 66 % Net Income $ 1,789 $ 1,566 $ 1,684 $ 5,071 $ 2,804 $ 19,412 $ 4,243 $ 2,388,000 Cash (As of) $ 26,867 $ 31,151 $ 31,097 $ 30,981 $ 32,396 $ 29,707 $ 8,409 $ 13,355 Total Assets (As of) $ 115,486 $ 111,014 $ 113,001 $ 112,560 $ 113,969 $ 112,178 $ 86,801 $ 82,596 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 7,419 $ 6,847 $ 5,468 $ 9,458 $ 7,720 $ 16,287 $ 7,869 $ 5,569,000 Operational Information: Vent Patients (2) 8,200 8,103 7,733 7,892 7,788 7,705 7,965 7,759

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.



