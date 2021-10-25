Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the commercial launch of the Mazor™ X System (herein referred to as Mazor) for robotic-guided spine surgery. The Mazor platform offers a fully integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation, and is the first dedicated robotic assisted spine surgery platform being launched in Canada .

The Mazor platform seamlessly incorporates existing StealthStation™ S8 surgical navigation capabilities into the Mazor Core Technology robotic-assisted surgery platform. Real-time image guidance, visualization and navigation are informed by interactive 3D planning and information systems to deliver workflow predictability and flexibility for procedures.

“The integration of navigation and robotic technologies into one platform is an exciting advancement in the field of spinal surgery,” says Dr. Scott Paquette , orthopedic spine surgeon, and president of the Canadian Spine Society. “Mazor represents an incredible future of possibilities in spinal robotics, which I believe will greatly contribute to reduced risk for patients.”

The three-dimensional Mazor platform allows surgeons to quickly visualize anatomy and spinal structures in relation to one another. This provides surgeons with access to plan and simulate spinal cages and screws in advance, with the goal of increasing efficiencies and surgical precision.

The best-in-class Midas Rex™ MR8 Electric High Speed Drill Systems are fully integrated throughout the Mazor system, enabling improved trajectory precision starting with pilot hole creation and offering attachments and dissecting tools designed to drill with accuracy at speeds up to 75,000 rpm. Surgeons can now use navigated interbody features on the Mazor system to visualize disc prep and interbody placement during a robotic procedure.

“Mazor embodies a synergy between robotics and navigation, providing a rigorous degree of accuracy integrated throughout the surgical procedure, with the hope of producing more reliable outcomes,” 1 says Peter Tomashewski , senior director, Neuro and Spine Surgery, within the Cranial & Spinal Technologies business at Medtronic Canada. “The addition of Mazor to our portfolio provides another transformative tool that elevates our value driven solutions for spinal care.”

About Medtronic Canada ULC

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Proud to serve Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario , with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver , and is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc. We are the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Our technologies and therapies address 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic Canada, visit www.Medtronic.ca and follow @MedtronicCA on Twitter and LinkedIn .

1 Data on File.

