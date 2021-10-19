Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2021 Results

– Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2021. “Our third-quarter results demonstrate solid performance across Johnson & Johnson, driven by robust above-market results in Pharmaceuticals, ongoing recovery in Medical Devices, and strong growth in Consumer Health,” said Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the face of evolving marketplace dynamics resulting from the effects of COVID-19 and other global trends, we have continued to demonstrate the responsiveness and agility required to meet the needs of our stakeholders, while also successfully investing in a pipeline of innovation and key commercial platforms to drive our future growth. I am incredibly proud of our Company’s transformative growth over the last decade. As I prepare to transition the role of CEO to Joaquin Duato in January, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our colleagues around the globe who work tirelessly to deliver solutions to address the world’s most urgent and unmet healthcare challenges.”

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Reported Sales $ 23,338 $ 21,082 10.7% Net Earnings 3,667 3,554 3.2% EPS (diluted) $ 1.37 $ 1.33 3.0% Q3 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Operational Sales 1,2 9.9% Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3 10.6% Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4 6,968 5,868 18.7% Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4 $ 2.60 $ 2.20 18.2%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational 1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 U.S. $ 11,963 $ 11,086 7.9% 7.9 – 8.0 International 11,375 9,996 13.8% 12.1 1.7 13.5 Worldwide $ 23,338 $ 21,082 10.7% 9.9 0.8 10.6

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020 Reported Operational 1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,700 $ 3,514 5.3% 4.1 1.2 5.7 Pharmaceutical 12,994 11,418 13.8% 13.2 0.6 13.8 Medical Devices 6,644 6,150 8.0% 7.0 1.0 7.6 Worldwide $ 23,338 $ 21,082 10.7% 9.9 0.8 10.6

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

THIRD QUARTER 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, increased 5.7%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, and digestive health in OTC, and AVEENO in Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 13.8%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and OPSUMIT (macitentan) an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression. Also contributing to growth was sales of the not-for-profit COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in U.S. sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and INVOKANA (canagliflozin) for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 7.6%*, driven by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, wound closure products in General Surgery, surgical vision products and contact lenses in Vision, trauma, hips, and knees in Orthopaedics, and energy, endocutters, and biosurgicals in Advanced Surgery. Growth was partially offset by Spine, Sports & Other.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2021

(Base Business) October 2021 (incl. COVID Vx) July 2021 (Base Business) July 2021 (incl. COVID Vx) Adjusted Operational

Sales 1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 9.9% – 10.5% 12.9% – 13.5% 9.5% – 10.5% 12.5% – 13.5% Operational Sales 2 Change vs. Prior Year $90.3B – 90.8B 9.4% – 10.0% $92.8 – $93.3B 12.4% – 13.0% $90.0B – $90.8B 9.0% – 10.0% $92.5B – $93.3B 12.0% – 13.0% Estimated Reported

Sales 3 Change vs. Prior Year $91.6B – $92.1B 10.9% – 11.5% $94.1B – $94.6B 13.9% – 14.5% $91.3B – $92.1B 10.5% – 11.5% $93.8B – $94.6B 13.5% – 14.5% Adjusted Operational EPS

(Diluted) 2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.65 – $9.70 20.2% – 20.8% $9.50 – $9.60 18.4% – 19.6% Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.77 – $9.82 21.7% – 22.3% $9.60 – $9.70 19.6% – 20.8%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2021 = $1.19 and October = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: % may have been rounded

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time . A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website at events-and-presentations .

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly-results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company’s ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Consumer Health U.S. $ 1,625 1,556 4.5 % 4.5 – $ 4,987 4,853 2.8 % 2.8 – International 2,075 1,958 5.9 3.7 2.2 5,991 5,582 7.3 3.5 3.8 3,700 3,514 5.3 4.1 1.2 10,978 10,435 5.2 3.1 2.1 Pharmaceutical U.S. 7,221 6,438 12.2 12.2 – 20,536 18,619 10.3 10.3 – International 5,773 4,980 15.9 14.6 1.3 17,256 14,685 17.5 12.5 5.0 12,994 11,418 13.8 13.2 0.6 37,792 33,304 13.5 11.3 2.2 Medical Devices U.S. 3,117 3,092 0.8 0.8 – 9,470 7,852 20.6 20.6 – International 3,527 3,058 15.4 13.3 2.1 10,731 8,518 26.0 20.5 5.5 6,644 6,150 8.0 7.0 1.0 20,201 16,370 23.4 20.5 2.9 U.S. 11,963 11,086 7.9 7.9 – 34,993 31,324 11.7 11.7 – International 11,375 9,996 13.8 12.1 1.7 33,978 28,785 18.0 13.1 4.9 Worldwide $ 23,338 21,082 10.7 % 9.9 0.8 $ 68,971 60,109 14.7 % 12.4 2.3 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 11,963 11,086 7.9 % 7.9 – $ 34,993 31,324 11.7 % 11.7 – Europe 5,587 4,819 15.9 14.6 1.3 16,669 13,709 21.6 15.3 6.3 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,500 1,296 15.7 13.4 2.3 4,291 3,931 9.2 8.1 1.1 Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,288 3,881 10.5 8.5 2.0 13,018 11,145 16.8 12.3 4.5 International 11,375 9,996 13.8 12.1 1.7 33,978 28,785 18.0 13.1 4.9 Worldwide $ 23,338 21,082 10.7 % 9.9 0.8 $ 68,971 60,109 14.7 % 12.4 2.3 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER 2021 2020 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 23,338 100.0 $ 21,082 100.0 10.7 Cost of products sold 7,250 31.1 6,972 33.1 4.0 Gross Profit 16,088 68.9 14,110 66.9 14.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 6,000 25.7 5,431 25.8 10.5 Research and development expense 3,422 14.7 2,840 13.5 20.5 In-process research and development 900 3.9 138 0.6 Interest (income) expense, net 7 0.0 32 0.1 Other (income) expense, net 1,850 7.9 1,200 5.7 Restructuring 60 0.2 68 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 3,849 16.5 4,401 20.9 (12.5) Provision for taxes on income 182 0.8 847 4.0 (78.5) Net earnings $ 3,667 15.7 $ 3,554 16.9 3.2 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.37 $ 1.33 3.0 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.9 2,669.3 Effective tax rate 4.7 % 19.2 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,058 34.5 $ 7,246 34.4 11.2 Net earnings $ 6,968 29.9 $ 5,868 27.8 18.7 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.60 $ 2.20 18.2 Effective tax rate 13.5 % 19.0 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS 2021 2020 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 68,971 100.0 $ 60,109 100.0 14.7 Cost of products sold 21,900 31.8 20,613 34.3 6.2 Gross Profit 47,071 68.2 39,496 65.7 19.2 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 17,505 25.4 15,627 26.0 12.0 Research and development expense 9,994 14.5 8,127 13.5 23.0 In-process research and development 900 1.3 144 0.3 Interest (income) expense, net 83 0.1 16 0.0 Other (income) expense, net 480 0.7 545 0.9 Restructuring 169 0.2 187 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 17,940 26.0 14,850 24.7 20.8 Provision for taxes on income 1,798 2.6 1,874 3.1 (4.1) Net earnings $ 16,142 23.4 $ 12,976 21.6 24.4 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 6.04 $ 4.86 24.3 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.6 2,670.8 Effective tax rate 10.0 % 12.6 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 24,125 35.0 $ 19,827 33.0 21.7 Net earnings $ 20,517 29.7 $ 16,468 27.4 24.6 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 7.67 $ 6.17 24.3 Effective tax rate 15.0 % 16.9 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Third Quarter Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $3,667 $3,554 $16,142 $12,976 Pre-tax Adjustments Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,159 1,181 3,576 3,426 Litigation expense, net 2,077 1,477 2,054 2,210 IPR&D 900 138 900 144 Restructuring related 121 130 333 363 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹ 20 (154) (504) (1,087) (Gains)/losses on securities (127) 32 (335) (174) Medical Device Regulation 59 38 161 89 Other – 3 – 6 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (849) (482) (1,097) (1,002) Tax legislation and related impacts (59) (49) (713) (483) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,968 $5,868 $20,517 $16,468 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,674.9 2,669.3 2,674.6 2,670.8 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.60 $2.20 $7.67 $6.17 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.56 $7.47 Notes: 1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the nine months of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S. Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2020 primarily includes a Contingent Consideration reversal ($165M in third quarter and $1,148M in nine months) related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth THIRD QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Total WW As Reported 5.3% 13.8% 8.0% 10.7% U.S. 4.5% 12.2% 0.8% 7.9% International 5.9% 15.9% 15.4% 13.8% WW Currency 1.2 0.6 1.0 0.8 U.S. – – – – International 2.2 1.3 2.1 1.7 WW Operational 4.1% 13.2% 7.0% 9.9% U.S. 4.5% 12.2% 0.8% 7.9% International 3.7% 14.6% 13.3% 12.1% General Surgery Advanced Sterilization Products 0.4 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 0.8 0.2 Skin Health / Beauty Dr. Ci Labo – Sedona 1.1 0.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 2.0 0.4 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.5 0.6 0.2 0.4 U.S. 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.1 International 0.3 1.4 0.0 0.8 WW Adjusted Operational 5.7% 13.8% 7.6% 10.6% U.S. 5.1% 12.2% 1.1% 8.0% International 6.1% 16.0% 14.1% 13.5% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth NINE MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Total WW As Reported 5.2% 13.5% 23.4% 14.7% U.S. 2.8% 10.3% 20.6% 11.7% International 7.3% 17.5% 26.0% 18.0% WW Currency 2.1 2.2 2.9 2.3 U.S. – – – – International 3.8 5.0 5.5 4.9 WW Operational 3.1% 11.3% 20.5% 12.4% U.S. 2.8% 10.3% 20.6% 11.7% International 3.5% 12.5% 20.5% 13.1% General Surgery Advanced Sterilization Products 0.6 0.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 1.2 0.3 Skin Health / Beauty Dr. Ci Labo – Sedona 0.5 0.1 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 0.9 0.2 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.4 U.S. 0.5 (0.1) 0.4 0.1 International 0.3 1.3 0.0 0.7 WW Adjusted Operational 4.1% 11.8% 21.4% 13.1% U.S. 3.3% 10.2% 21.0% 11.8% International 4.7% 13.8% 21.7% 14.4% Note : Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2) OTC US $ 686 601 14.0% 14.0% – $ 1,960 1,917 2.2% 2.2% – Intl 686 541 26.9% 22.8% 4.1% 1,894 1,722 10.0% 3.9% 6.1% WW 1,372 1,142 20.1% 18.2% 1.9% 3,854 3,639 5.9% 3.0% 2.9% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY US 569 572 -0.5% -0.5% – 1,862 1,767 5.4% 5.4% – Intl 555 577 -3.8% -5.5% 1.7% 1,595 1,506 5.9% 2.1% 3.8% WW 1,124 1,149 -2.2% -3.0% 0.8% 3,457 3,273 5.6% 3.9% 1.7% ORAL CARE US 150 164 -8.4% -8.4% – 478 510 -6.2% -6.2% – Intl 248 248 0.1% -1.8% 1.9% 762 694 9.9% 5.9% 4.0% WW 398 412 -3.3% -4.5% 1.2% 1,240 1,204 3.0% 0.8% 2.2% BABY CARE US 95 91 5.2% 5.2% – 288 279 3.3% 3.3% – Intl 296 302 -2.0% -3.1% 1.1% 879 831 5.8% 4.6% 1.2% WW 391 393 -0.3% -1.2% 0.9% 1,167 1,110 5.2% 4.3% 0.9% WOMEN’S HEALTH US 3 3 20.1% 20.1% – 9 10 -5.7% -5.7% – Intl 229 227 0.5% 0.6% -0.1% 675 654 3.1% 2.3% 0.8% WW 232 230 0.8% 0.8% 0.0% 684 664 3.0% 2.1% 0.9% WOUND CARE / OTHER US 122 125 -2.6% -2.6% – 390 370 5.3% 5.3% – Intl 61 64 -5.2% -9.0% 3.8% 186 175 5.8% 0.0% 5.8% WW 182 189 -3.5% -4.8% 1.3% 575 545 5.4% 3.6% 1.8% TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH US 1,625 1,556 4.5% 4.5% – 4,987 4,853 2.8% 2.8% – Intl 2,075 1,958 5.9% 3.7% 2.2% 5,991 5,582 7.3% 3.5% 3.8% WW $ 3,700 3,514 5.3% 4.1% 1.2% $ 10,978 10,435 5.2% 3.1% 2.1% See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3) 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,771 2,558 8.3% 8.3% – $ 7,932 7,330 8.2% 8.2% – Intl 1,480 1,230 20.3% 18.8% 1.5% 4,464 3,619 23.3% 17.6% 5.7% WW 4,250 3,789 12.2% 11.7% 0.5% 12,395 10,950 13.2% 11.3% 1.9% REMICADE US 480 634 -24.3% -24.3% – 1,508 1,852 -18.6% -18.6% – US Exports (4) 47 78 -40.2% -40.2% – 197 321 -38.7% -38.7% – Intl 234 209 12.2% 8.1% 4.1% 721 673 7.1% 1.4% 5.7% WW 761 921 -17.4% -18.3% 0.9% 2,426 2,846 -14.8% -16.1% 1.3% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 295 312 -5.3% -5.3% – 840 840 0.0% 0.0% – Intl 276 280 -1.1% -0.7% -0.4% 877 827 6.1% 2.8% 3.3% WW 571 592 -3.3% -3.1% -0.2% 1,717 1,667 3.0% 1.4% 1.6% STELARA US 1,569 1,313 19.5% 19.5% – 4,396 3,668 19.9% 19.9% – Intl 809 634 27.7% 26.3% 1.4% 2,404 1,795 33.9% 27.5% 6.4% WW 2,378 1,947 22.2% 21.7% 0.5% 6,800 5,463 24.5% 22.4% 2.1% TREMFYA US 376 222 69.7% 69.7% – 975 650 50.1% 50.1% – Intl 161 105 52.5% 50.5% 2.0% 459 316 45.4% 38.0% 7.4% WW 537 327 64.1% 63.5% 0.6% 1,434 965 48.5% 46.1% 2.4% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 3 – * * – 15 – * * – Intl 0 3 * * * 3 9 -68.6% -70.8% 2.2% WW 3 3 -26.4% -27.5% 1.1% 18 9 91.6% 89.5% 2.1% INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 679 413 64.3% 64.3% – 1,635 1,265 29.2% 29.2% – Intl 709 451 57.2% 55.6% 1.6% 1,788 1,397 28.0% 23.2% 4.8% WW 1,389 864 60.6% 59.8% 0.8% 3,424 2,662 28.6% 26.1% 2.5% COVID-19 VACCINE US 270 – * * – 421 – * * – Intl 233 – * * – 346 – * * – WW 502 – * * – 766 – * * – EDURANT / rilpivirine US 12 11 8.4% 8.4% – 31 33 -4.8% -4.8% – Intl 247 226 9.7% 8.7% 1.0% 733 684 7.2% 1.7% 5.5% WW 259 236 9.6% 8.6% 1.0% 764 716 6.7% 1.4% 5.3% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 380 379 0.4% 0.4% – 1,128 1,154 -2.2% -2.2% – Intl 137 147 -7.1% -8.8% 1.7% 440 461 -4.6% -8.6% 4.0% WW 517 526 -1.7% -2.2% 0.5% 1,568 1,615 -2.9% -4.1% 1.2% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 18 24 -26.0% -26.0% – 55 79 -29.6% -29.6% – Intl 93 78 18.3% 15.2% 3.1% 270 252 6.9% 2.6% 4.3% WW 110 102 7.8% 5.4% 2.4% 325 331 -1.8% -5.0% 3.2%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 835 759 10.2% 10.2% – 2,448 2,285 7.2% 7.2% – Intl 854 846 0.8% -0.5% 1.3% 2,770 2,565 8.0% 4.1% 3.9% WW 1,689 1,605 5.3% 4.6% 0.7% 5,218 4,850 7.6% 5.5% 2.1% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 35 43 -19.5% -19.5% – 117 150 -22.1% -22.1% – Intl 122 107 14.2% 12.5% 1.7% 372 319 16.4% 11.6% 4.8% WW 157 149 4.5% 3.3% 1.2% 489 469 4.1% 0.8% 3.3% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 648 585 11.0% 11.0% – 1,882 1,704 10.4% 10.4% – Intl 355 341 4.3% 3.2% 1.1% 1,111 983 13.0% 7.6% 5.4% WW 1,004 926 8.5% 8.1% 0.4% 2,994 2,688 11.4% 9.4% 2.0% RISPERDAL CONSTA US 71 70 1.3% 1.3% – 210 220 -4.7% -4.7% – Intl 69 81 -16.7% -16.0% -0.7% 242 254 -5.1% -8.3% 3.2% WW 140 152 -8.4% -8.0% -0.4% 452 475 -4.9% -6.6% 1.7% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 81 60 34.7% 34.7% – 239 210 13.9% 13.9% – Intl 307 317 -2.9% -4.8% 1.9% 1,045 1,008 3.7% 1.5% 2.2% WW 388 377 3.1% 1.5% 1.6% 1,284 1,218 5.5% 3.6% 1.9% ONCOLOGY US 1,525 1,267 20.3% 20.3% – 4,364 3,623 20.4% 20.4% – Intl 2,140 1,862 14.9% 13.8% 1.1% 6,406 5,310 20.6% 15.3% 5.3% WW 3,665 3,129 17.1% 16.5% 0.6% 10,770 8,933 20.6% 17.4% 3.2% DARZALEX US 841 585 43.7% 43.7% – 2,302 1,540 49.5% 49.5% – Intl 739 514 43.7% 42.0% 1.7% 2,076 1,397 48.6% 42.2% 6.4% WW 1,580 1,099 43.7% 42.9% 0.8% 4,378 2,937 49.1% 46.0% 3.1% ERLEADA US 214 152 40.5% 40.5% – 578 407 41.8% 41.8% – Intl 130 55 * * * 329 112 * * * WW 344 206 66.7% 65.8% 0.9% 907 519 74.7% 72.2% 2.5% IMBRUVICA US 413 450 -8.3% -8.3% – 1,311 1,329 -1.3% -1.3% – Intl 654 581 12.6% 10.9% 1.7% 1,996 1,682 18.7% 13.1% 5.6% WW 1,066 1,031 3.5% 2.5% 1.0% 3,307 3,011 9.9% 6.7% 3.2% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 25 58 -57.0% -57.0% – 96 284 -66.2% -66.2% – Intl 523 532 -1.8% -2.1% 0.3% 1,653 1,564 5.7% 0.9% 4.8% WW 548 590 -7.2% -7.5% 0.3% 1,749 1,848 -5.4% -9.4% 4.0% OTHER ONCOLOGY US 32 21 49.6% 49.6% – 76 63 21.0% 21.0% – Intl 94 181 -48.0% -47.2% -0.8% 352 556 -36.6% -38.5% 1.9% WW 126 203 -37.6% -36.9% -0.7% 428 619 -30.7% -32.4% 1.7%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 610 510 19.7% 19.7% – 1,778 1,541 15.4% 15.4% – Intl 258 239 7.9% 8.4% -0.5% 821 742 10.7% 7.3% 3.4% WW 868 749 15.9% 16.1% -0.2% 2,599 2,283 13.9% 12.7% 1.2% OPSUMIT US 299 244 22.8% 22.8% – 861 729 18.2% 18.2% – Intl 159 148 7.4% 7.8% -0.4% 510 458 11.3% 7.7% 3.6% WW 458 392 17.0% 17.1% -0.1% 1,371 1,187 15.5% 14.1% 1.4% UPTRAVI US 265 226 17.3% 17.3% – 792 692 14.6% 14.6% – Intl 44 34 30.4% 28.8% 1.6% 135 100 34.6% 27.9% 6.7% WW 309 260 19.0% 18.8% 0.2% 927 792 17.1% 16.2% 0.9% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 47 40 14.4% 14.4% – 125 121 2.8% 2.8% – Intl 54 57 -4.4% -2.1% -2.3% 176 183 -3.7% -5.0% 1.3% WW 101 97 3.4% 4.8% -1.4% 301 304 -1.1% -1.9% 0.8% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 800 931 -14.0% -14.0% – 2,379 2,574 -7.6% -7.6% – Intl 333 351 -5.1% -8.2% 3.1% 1,007 1,052 -4.2% -9.3% 5.1% WW 1,133 1,281 -11.5% -12.4% 0.9% 3,386 3,625 -6.6% -8.1% 1.5% XARELTO US 636 630 0.8% 0.8% – 1,794 1,716 4.5% 4.5% – Intl – – – – – – – – – – WW 636 630 0.8% 0.8% – 1,794 1,716 4.5% 4.5% – INVOKANA / INVOKAMET US 66 156 -57.4% -57.4% – 249 405 -38.4% -38.4% – Intl 67 68 -1.0% -4.3% 3.3% 194 173 11.9% 5.8% 6.1% WW 133 224 -40.3% -41.3% 1.0% 443 578 -23.4% -25.2% 1.8% PROCRIT / EPREX US 47 69 -30.9% -30.9% – 168 215 -21.7% -21.7% – Intl 65 63 3.1% 0.5% 2.6% 198 208 -4.7% -9.7% 5.0% WW 112 132 -14.6% -15.8% 1.2% 366 423 -13.4% -15.8% 2.4% OTHER US 51 75 -32.6% -32.6% – 168 238 -29.3% -29.3% – Intl 200 219 -8.7% -11.9% 3.2% 615 670 -8.3% -13.1% 4.8% WW 251 294 -14.8% -17.2% 2.4% 783 908 -13.8% -17.3% 3.5% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL US 7,221 6,438 12.2% 12.2% – 20,536 18,619 10.3% 10.3% – Intl 5,773 4,980 15.9% 14.6% 1.3% 17,256 14,685 17.5% 12.5% 5.0% WW $ 12,994 11,418 13.8% 13.2% 0.6% $ 37,792 33,304 13.5% 11.3% 2.2%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2) 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 444 399 11.1% 11.1% – 1,353 1,019 32.7% 32.7% – Intl 513 437 17.7% 15.1% 2.6% 1,599 1,134 41.1% 34.3% 6.8% WW 957 836 14.5% 13.2% 1.3% 2,952 2,153 37.1% 33.6% 3.5% ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,249 1,308 -4.5% -4.5% – 3,821 3,427 11.5% 11.5% – Intl 843 774 8.8% 6.8% 2.0% 2,611 2,145 21.7% 15.4% 6.3% WW 2,093 2,083 0.5% -0.3% 0.8% 6,433 5,572 15.4% 13.0% 2.4% HIPS US 210 221 -5.3% -5.3% – 654 564 15.9% 15.9% – Intl 146 124 18.8% 16.0% 2.8% 451 344 31.3% 24.1% 7.2% WW 356 345 3.3% 2.3% 1.0% 1,105 908 21.8% 19.0% 2.8% KNEES US 184 205 -9.8% -9.8% – 579 527 10.0% 10.0% – Intl 131 102 28.1% 25.9% 2.2% 403 298 35.4% 28.2% 7.2% WW 316 308 2.8% 2.1% 0.7% 983 825 19.2% 16.6% 2.6% TRAUMA US 455 433 5.3% 5.3% – 1,352 1,194 13.3% 13.3% – Intl 260 253 2.4% 0.9% 1.5% 805 698 15.2% 9.5% 5.7% WW 715 685 4.2% 3.7% 0.5% 2,157 1,892 14.0% 11.9% 2.1% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 400 449 -11.1% -11.1% – 1,236 1,142 8.2% 8.2% – Intl 306 295 3.5% 1.5% 2.0% 952 805 18.2% 12.0% 6.2% WW 705 745 -5.3% -6.1% 0.8% 2,187 1,947 12.3% 9.7% 2.6%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 948 913 3.9% 3.9% – 2,881 2,247 28.2% 28.2% – Intl 1,457 1,239 17.6% 14.8% 2.8% 4,418 3,556 24.2% 18.4% 5.8% WW 2,405 2,152 11.8% 10.2% 1.6% 7,299 5,803 25.8% 22.2% 3.6% ADVANCED US 440 421 4.6% 4.6% – 1,304 1,079 20.9% 20.9% – Intl 705 579 21.8% 18.4% 3.4% 2,126 1,644 29.3% 23.1% 6.2% WW 1,144 1,000 14.6% 12.6% 2.0% 3,430 2,723 26.0% 22.2% 3.8% GENERAL US 508 492 3.3% 3.3% – 1,577 1,168 35.0% 35.0% – Intl 752 660 13.9% 11.7% 2.2% 2,292 1,912 19.9% 14.5% 5.4% WW 1,261 1,152 9.4% 8.1% 1.3% 3,869 3,080 25.6% 22.3% 3.3% VISION US 475 473 0.6% 0.6% – 1,414 1,160 21.9% 21.9% – Intl 714 608 17.4% 17.4% 0.0% 2,103 1,683 25.0% 22.0% 3.0% WW 1,189 1,081 10.1% 10.0% 0.1% 3,517 2,843 23.7% 22.0% 1.7% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 359 375 -4.3% -4.3% – 1,082 924 17.0% 17.0% – Intl 522 455 14.9% 15.2% -0.3% 1,525 1,274 19.8% 17.3% 2.5% WW 882 830 6.2% 6.4% -0.2% 2,607 2,198 18.6% 17.2% 1.4% SURGICAL US 117 98 19.6% 19.6% – 333 236 41.1% 41.1% – Intl 191 153 24.7% 23.7% 1.0% 577 409 41.1% 36.7% 4.4% WW 308 251 22.7% 22.1% 0.6% 910 645 41.1% 38.3% 2.8% TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES US 3,117 3,092 0.8% 0.8% – 9,470 7,852 20.6% 20.6% – Intl 3,527 3,058 15.4% 13.3% 2.1% 10,731 8,518 26.0% 20.5% 5.5% WW $ 6,644 6,150 8.0% 7.0% 1.0% $ 20,201 16,370 23.4% 20.5% 2.9% Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely. * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures (4) Reported as U.S. sales

