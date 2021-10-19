Medical Device

Johnson & Johnson Reports Q3 2021 Results

- October 19th, 2021

Johnson & Johnson today announced results for third-quarter 2021. “Our third-quarter results demonstrate solid performance across Johnson & Johnson, driven by robust above-market results in Pharmaceuticals, ongoing recovery in Medical Devices, and strong growth in Consumer Health,” said Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the face of evolving marketplace dynamics resulting from the effects of …

– Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2021. “Our third-quarter results demonstrate solid performance across Johnson & Johnson, driven by robust above-market results in Pharmaceuticals, ongoing recovery in Medical Devices, and strong growth in Consumer Health,” said Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the face of evolving marketplace dynamics resulting from the effects of COVID-19 and other global trends, we have continued to demonstrate the responsiveness and agility required to meet the needs of our stakeholders, while also successfully investing in a pipeline of innovation and key commercial platforms to drive our future growth. I am incredibly proud of our Company’s transformative growth over the last decade. As I prepare to transition the role of CEO to Joaquin Duato in January, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our colleagues around the globe who work tirelessly to deliver solutions to address the world’s most urgent and unmet healthcare challenges.”

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q3

($ in Millions, except EPS)

2021

2020

%  Change

Reported Sales

$       23,338

$       21,082

10.7%

Net Earnings

3,667

3,554

3.2%

EPS (diluted)

$           1.37

$           1.33

3.0%

Q3

Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2021

2020

%  Change

Operational Sales 1,2

9.9%

Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3

10.6%

Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4

6,968

5,868

18.7%

Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4

$           2.60

$           2.20

18.2%

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS

Q3

%  Change

($ in Millions)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational 1,3

U.S.

$      11,963

$      11,086

7.9%

7.9

8.0

International

11,375

9,996

13.8%

12.1

1.7

13.5

Worldwide

$      23,338

$      21,082

10.7%

9.9

0.8

10.6

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS

Q3

%  Change

($ in Millions)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency

Adjusted
Operational 1,3

Consumer Health

$         3,700

$         3,514

5.3%

4.1

1.2

5.7

Pharmaceutical

12,994

11,418

13.8%

13.2

0.6

13.8

Medical Devices

6,644

6,150

8.0%

7.0

1.0

7.6

Worldwide

$       23,338

$      21,082

10.7%

9.9

0.8

10.6

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

THIRD QUARTER 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, increased 5.7%* primarily driven by over-the-counter (OTC) products. Major contributors to growth were TYLENOL and MOTRIN analgesics, upper respiratory products, and digestive health in OTC, and AVEENO in Skin Health / Beauty.

Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 13.8%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and OPSUMIT (macitentan) an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression. Also contributing to growth was sales of the not-for-profit COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S) for the treatment of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This growth was partially offset by declines in U.S. sales of REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and INVOKANA (canagliflozin) for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Medical Devices
Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 7.6%*, driven by electrophysiology products in Interventional Solutions, wound closure products in General Surgery, surgical vision products and contact lenses in Vision, trauma, hips, and knees in Orthopaedics, and energy, endocutters, and biosurgicals in Advanced Surgery. Growth was partially offset by Spine, Sports & Other.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the company’s website at news releases .

Regulatory
Decisions

INVEGA HAFYERA (paliperidone palmitate) Receives FDA Approval For First and Only Twice-Yearly Treatment for Adults with Schizophrenia

(press release)

XARELTO (rivaroxaban) Plus Aspirin Receives FDA Approval For Expanded Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Indication to Include Patients After Lower-Extremity Revascularization (LER)

(press release)

UPTRAVI (selexipag) Receives FDA Approval For Intravenous Use in Adult Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

(press release)

Regulatory
Submissions

Johnson & Johnson Announces Submission of Emergency Use Authorization Amendment to the U.S. FDA to Support Booster of its Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine 1

(press release)

Janssen Submits Application Seeking U.S. FDA Approval of STELARA (ustekinumab) for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients With Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis 1

(press release)

Other

Alex Gorsky to Transition Role of Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson to Joaquin Duato, Effective January 3, 2022

(press release)

Dr. Paul Stoffels, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer of Johnson & Johnson to Retire, Effective December 31, 2021 1

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Announces Real-World Evidence and Phase 3 Data Confirming Strong and Long-Lasting Protection of Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S.

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Issues Statement on Nationwide Opioid Settlement Agreement

(press release)

DePuy Synthes Announces Introduction of the INHANCE Shoulder System, a First-to-Market, Fully Integrated Shoulder Arthroplasty System

(press release)

Janssen Announces Start of Phase 3 Trial for Investigational Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine in Older Adults

(press release)

Janssen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for BYANNLI (six-monthly paliperidone palmitate) for the Maintenance Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults

(press release)

Ethicon Announces ECHELON CIRCULAR Powered Stapler Associated with Major Reduction in Serious Complications Following Colorectal Surgery

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson Takes Steps to Equitably Resolve All Current and Future Talc Claims 1

(press release)

Janssen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for RYBREVANT (amivantamab) for the Treatment of Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations After Failure of Platinum-Based Therapy 1

(press release)

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Unanimously Recommended for Emergency Use Authorization by U.S. FDA Advisory Committee 1

(press release)

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS)

October 2021
(Base Business)

October 2021

(incl. COVID Vx)

July 2021

(Base Business)

July 2021

(incl. COVID Vx)

Adjusted Operational
Sales 1,2

Change vs. Prior Year

9.9% – 10.5%

12.9% – 13.5%

9.5% – 10.5%

12.5% – 13.5%

Operational Sales 2

Change vs. Prior Year

$90.3B – 90.8B

9.4% – 10.0%

$92.8 – $93.3B

12.4% – 13.0%

$90.0B – $90.8B

9.0% – 10.0%

$92.5B – $93.3B

12.0% – 13.0%

Estimated Reported
Sales 3

Change vs. Prior Year

$91.6B – $92.1B

10.9% – 11.5%

$94.1B – $94.6B

13.9% – 14.5%

$91.3B – $92.1B

10.5% – 11.5%

$93.8B – $94.6B

13.5% – 14.5%

Adjusted Operational EPS
(Diluted) 2,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$9.65 – $9.70

20.2% – 20.8%

$9.50 – $9.60

18.4% – 19.6%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4

Change vs. Prior Year

$9.77 – $9.82

21.7% – 22.3%

$9.60 – $9.70

19.6% – 20.8%

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2021 = $1.19 and October = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only)

4

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: % may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .

WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time . A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website . A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website at events-and-presentations .

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly-results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company’s ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

Percent Change

Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

segment of business

Consumer Health

U.S.

$   1,625

1,556

4.5

%

4.5

$   4,987

4,853

2.8

%

2.8

International

2,075

1,958

5.9

3.7

2.2

5,991

5,582

7.3

3.5

3.8

3,700

3,514

5.3

4.1

1.2

10,978

10,435

5.2

3.1

2.1

Pharmaceutical

U.S.

7,221

6,438

12.2

12.2

20,536

18,619

10.3

10.3

International

5,773

4,980

15.9

14.6

1.3

17,256

14,685

17.5

12.5

5.0

12,994

11,418

13.8

13.2

0.6

37,792

33,304

13.5

11.3

2.2

Medical Devices

U.S.

3,117

3,092

0.8

0.8

9,470

7,852

20.6

20.6

International

3,527

3,058

15.4

13.3

2.1

10,731

8,518

26.0

20.5

5.5

6,644

6,150

8.0

7.0

1.0

20,201

16,370

23.4

20.5

2.9

U.S.

11,963

11,086

7.9

7.9

34,993

31,324

11.7

11.7

International

11,375

9,996

13.8

12.1

1.7

33,978

28,785

18.0

13.1

4.9

Worldwide

$ 23,338

21,082

10.7

%

9.9

0.8

$ 68,971

60,109

14.7

%

12.4

2.3

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Supplementary Sales Data

(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

Percent Change

Percent Change

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

2021

2020

Total

Operations

Currency

Sales to customers by

geographic area

U.S.

$ 11,963

11,086

7.9

%

7.9

$ 34,993

31,324

11.7

%

11.7

Europe

5,587

4,819

15.9

14.6

1.3

16,669

13,709

21.6

15.3

6.3

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

1,500

1,296

15.7

13.4

2.3

4,291

3,931

9.2

8.1

1.1

Asia-Pacific, Africa

4,288

3,881

10.5

8.5

2.0

13,018

11,145

16.8

12.3

4.5

International

11,375

9,996

13.8

12.1

1.7

33,978

28,785

18.0

13.1

4.9

Worldwide

$ 23,338

21,082

10.7

%

9.9

0.8

$ 68,971

60,109

14.7

%

12.4

2.3

Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

THIRD QUARTER

2021

2020

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$ 23,338

100.0

$ 21,082

100.0

10.7

Cost of products sold

7,250

31.1

6,972

33.1

4.0

Gross Profit

16,088

68.9

14,110

66.9

14.0

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

6,000

25.7

5,431

25.8

10.5

Research and development expense

3,422

14.7

2,840

13.5

20.5

In-process research and development

900

3.9

138

0.6

Interest (income) expense, net

7

0.0

32

0.1

Other (income) expense, net

1,850

7.9

1,200

5.7

Restructuring

60

0.2

68

0.3

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

3,849

16.5

4,401

20.9

(12.5)

Provision for taxes on income

182

0.8

847

4.0

(78.5)

Net earnings

$   3,667

15.7

$   3,554

16.9

3.2

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     1.37

$     1.33

3.0

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,674.9

2,669.3

Effective tax rate

4.7

%

19.2

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$   8,058

34.5

$   7,246

34.4

11.2

Net earnings

$   6,968

29.9

$   5,868

27.8

18.7

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     2.60

$     2.20

18.2

Effective tax rate

13.5

%

19.0

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings

(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)

NINE MONTHS

2021

2020

Percent

Percent

Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$ 68,971

100.0

$ 60,109

100.0

14.7

Cost of products sold

21,900

31.8

20,613

34.3

6.2

Gross Profit

47,071

68.2

39,496

65.7

19.2

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

17,505

25.4

15,627

26.0

12.0

Research and development expense

9,994

14.5

8,127

13.5

23.0

In-process research and development

900

1.3

144

0.3

Interest (income) expense, net

83

0.1

16

0.0

Other (income) expense, net

480

0.7

545

0.9

Restructuring

169

0.2

187

0.3

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

17,940

26.0

14,850

24.7

20.8

Provision for taxes on income

1,798

2.6

1,874

3.1

(4.1)

Net earnings

$ 16,142

23.4

$ 12,976

21.6

24.4

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     6.04

$     4.86

24.3

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,674.6

2,670.8

Effective tax rate

10.0

%

12.6

%

Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

$ 24,125

35.0

$ 19,827

33.0

21.7

Net earnings

$ 20,517

29.7

$ 16,468

27.4

24.6

Net earnings per share (Diluted)

$     7.67

$     6.17

24.3

Effective tax rate

15.0

%

16.9

%

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Third Quarter

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Earnings, after tax- as reported

$3,667

$3,554

$16,142

$12,976

Pre-tax Adjustments

Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,159

1,181

3,576

3,426

Litigation expense, net

2,077

1,477

2,054

2,210

IPR&D

900

138

900

144

Restructuring related

121

130

333

363

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related ¹

20

(154)

(504)

(1,087)

(Gains)/losses on securities

(127)

32

(335)

(174)

Medical Device Regulation

59

38

161

89

Other

3

6

Tax Adjustments

Tax impact on special item adjustments 2

(849)

(482)

(1,097)

(1,002)

Tax legislation and related impacts

(59)

(49)

(713)

(483)

Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax

$6,968

$5,868

$20,517

$16,468

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,674.9

2,669.3

2,674.6

2,670.8

Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.60

$2.20

$7.67

$6.17

Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)

$2.56

$7.47

Notes:

1

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the nine months of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of two Pharmaceutical brands outside of the U.S.  Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for 2020 primarily includes a Contingent Consideration reversal ($165M in third quarter and $1,148M in nine months) related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition.

2

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted Operational Sales Growth

THIRD QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments

Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

WW As Reported

5.3%

13.8%

8.0%

10.7%

U.S.

4.5%

12.2%

0.8%

7.9%

International

5.9%

15.9%

15.4%

13.8%

WW Currency

1.2

0.6

1.0

0.8

U.S.

International

2.2

1.3

2.1

1.7

WW Operational

4.1%

13.2%

7.0%

9.9%

U.S.

4.5%

12.2%

0.8%

7.9%

International

3.7%

14.6%

13.3%

12.1%

General Surgery

Advanced Sterilization Products

0.4

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.0

International

0.8

0.2

Skin Health / Beauty

Dr. Ci Labo – Sedona

1.1

0.2

U.S.

0.0

0.0

International

2.0

0.4

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.5

0.6

0.2

0.4

U.S.

0.6

0.0

0.3

0.1

International

0.3

1.4

0.0

0.8

WW Adjusted Operational

5.7%

13.8%

7.6%

10.6%

U.S.

5.1%

12.2%

1.1%

8.0%

International

6.1%

16.0%

14.1%

13.5%

Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted Operational Sales Growth

NINE MONTHS 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL

Segments

Consumer Health

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total

WW As Reported

5.2%

13.5%

23.4%

14.7%

U.S.

2.8%

10.3%

20.6%

11.7%

International

7.3%

17.5%

26.0%

18.0%

WW Currency

2.1

2.2

2.9

2.3

U.S.

International

3.8

5.0

5.5

4.9

WW Operational

3.1%

11.3%

20.5%

12.4%

U.S.

2.8%

10.3%

20.6%

11.7%

International

3.5%

12.5%

20.5%

13.1%

General Surgery

Advanced Sterilization Products

0.6

0.2

U.S.

0.0

0.0

International

1.2

0.3

Skin Health / Beauty

Dr. Ci Labo – Sedona

0.5

0.1

U.S.

0.0

0.0

International

0.9

0.2

All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.5

0.5

0.2

0.4

U.S.

0.5

(0.1)

0.4

0.1

International

0.3

1.3

0.0

0.7

WW Adjusted Operational

4.1%

11.8%

21.4%

13.1%

U.S.

3.3%

10.2%

21.0%

11.8%

International

4.7%

13.8%

21.7%

14.4%

Note : Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2)

OTC

US

$             686

601

14.0%

14.0%

$          1,960

1,917

2.2%

2.2%

Intl

686

541

26.9%

22.8%

4.1%

1,894

1,722

10.0%

3.9%

6.1%

WW

1,372

1,142

20.1%

18.2%

1.9%

3,854

3,639

5.9%

3.0%

2.9%

SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY

US

569

572

-0.5%

-0.5%

1,862

1,767

5.4%

5.4%

Intl

555

577

-3.8%

-5.5%

1.7%

1,595

1,506

5.9%

2.1%

3.8%

WW

1,124

1,149

-2.2%

-3.0%

0.8%

3,457

3,273

5.6%

3.9%

1.7%

ORAL CARE

US

150

164

-8.4%

-8.4%

478

510

-6.2%

-6.2%

Intl

248

248

0.1%

-1.8%

1.9%

762

694

9.9%

5.9%

4.0%

WW

398

412

-3.3%

-4.5%

1.2%

1,240

1,204

3.0%

0.8%

2.2%

BABY CARE

US

95

91

5.2%

5.2%

288

279

3.3%

3.3%

Intl

296

302

-2.0%

-3.1%

1.1%

879

831

5.8%

4.6%

1.2%

WW

391

393

-0.3%

-1.2%

0.9%

1,167

1,110

5.2%

4.3%

0.9%

WOMEN’S HEALTH

US

3

3

20.1%

20.1%

9

10

-5.7%

-5.7%

Intl

229

227

0.5%

0.6%

-0.1%

675

654

3.1%

2.3%

0.8%

WW

232

230

0.8%

0.8%

0.0%

684

664

3.0%

2.1%

0.9%

WOUND CARE / OTHER

US

122

125

-2.6%

-2.6%

390

370

5.3%

5.3%

Intl

61

64

-5.2%

-9.0%

3.8%

186

175

5.8%

0.0%

5.8%

WW

182

189

-3.5%

-4.8%

1.3%

575

545

5.4%

3.6%

1.8%

TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH

US

1,625

1,556

4.5%

4.5%

4,987

4,853

2.8%

2.8%

Intl

2,075

1,958

5.9%

3.7%

2.2%

5,991

5,582

7.3%

3.5%

3.8%

WW

$          3,700

3,514

5.3%

4.1%

1.2%

$        10,978

10,435

5.2%

3.1%

2.1%

See footnotes at end of schedule

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

IMMUNOLOGY

US

$          2,771

2,558

8.3%

8.3%

$          7,932

7,330

8.2%

8.2%

Intl

1,480

1,230

20.3%

18.8%

1.5%

4,464

3,619

23.3%

17.6%

5.7%

WW

4,250

3,789

12.2%

11.7%

0.5%

12,395

10,950

13.2%

11.3%

1.9%

REMICADE

US

480

634

-24.3%

-24.3%

1,508

1,852

-18.6%

-18.6%

US Exports (4)

47

78

-40.2%

-40.2%

197

321

-38.7%

-38.7%

Intl

234

209

12.2%

8.1%

4.1%

721

673

7.1%

1.4%

5.7%

WW

761

921

-17.4%

-18.3%

0.9%

2,426

2,846

-14.8%

-16.1%

1.3%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA

US

295

312

-5.3%

-5.3%

840

840

0.0%

0.0%

Intl

276

280

-1.1%

-0.7%

-0.4%

877

827

6.1%

2.8%

3.3%

WW

571

592

-3.3%

-3.1%

-0.2%

1,717

1,667

3.0%

1.4%

1.6%

STELARA

US

1,569

1,313

19.5%

19.5%

4,396

3,668

19.9%

19.9%

Intl

809

634

27.7%

26.3%

1.4%

2,404

1,795

33.9%

27.5%

6.4%

WW

2,378

1,947

22.2%

21.7%

0.5%

6,800

5,463

24.5%

22.4%

2.1%

TREMFYA

US

376

222

69.7%

69.7%

975

650

50.1%

50.1%

Intl

161

105

52.5%

50.5%

2.0%

459

316

45.4%

38.0%

7.4%

WW

537

327

64.1%

63.5%

0.6%

1,434

965

48.5%

46.1%

2.4%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY

US

3

*

*

15

*

*

Intl

0

3

*

*

*

3

9

-68.6%

-70.8%

2.2%

WW

3

3

-26.4%

-27.5%

1.1%

18

9

91.6%

89.5%

2.1%

INFECTIOUS DISEASES

US

679

413

64.3%

64.3%

1,635

1,265

29.2%

29.2%

Intl

709

451

57.2%

55.6%

1.6%

1,788

1,397

28.0%

23.2%

4.8%

WW

1,389

864

60.6%

59.8%

0.8%

3,424

2,662

28.6%

26.1%

2.5%

COVID-19 VACCINE

US

270

*

*

421

*

*

Intl

233

*

*

346

*

*

WW

502

*

*

766

*

*

EDURANT / rilpivirine

US

12

11

8.4%

8.4%

31

33

-4.8%

-4.8%

Intl

247

226

9.7%

8.7%

1.0%

733

684

7.2%

1.7%

5.5%

WW

259

236

9.6%

8.6%

1.0%

764

716

6.7%

1.4%

5.3%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA

US

380

379

0.4%

0.4%

1,128

1,154

-2.2%

-2.2%

Intl

137

147

-7.1%

-8.8%

1.7%

440

461

-4.6%

-8.6%

4.0%

WW

517

526

-1.7%

-2.2%

0.5%

1,568

1,615

-2.9%

-4.1%

1.2%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

US

18

24

-26.0%

-26.0%

55

79

-29.6%

-29.6%

Intl

93

78

18.3%

15.2%

3.1%

270

252

6.9%

2.6%

4.3%

WW

110

102

7.8%

5.4%

2.4%

325

331

-1.8%

-5.0%

3.2%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

NEUROSCIENCE

US

835

759

10.2%

10.2%

2,448

2,285

7.2%

7.2%

Intl

854

846

0.8%

-0.5%

1.3%

2,770

2,565

8.0%

4.1%

3.9%

WW

1,689

1,605

5.3%

4.6%

0.7%

5,218

4,850

7.6%

5.5%

2.1%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate

US

35

43

-19.5%

-19.5%

117

150

-22.1%

-22.1%

Intl

122

107

14.2%

12.5%

1.7%

372

319

16.4%

11.6%

4.8%

WW

157

149

4.5%

3.3%

1.2%

489

469

4.1%

0.8%

3.3%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA

US

648

585

11.0%

11.0%

1,882

1,704

10.4%

10.4%

Intl

355

341

4.3%

3.2%

1.1%

1,111

983

13.0%

7.6%

5.4%

WW

1,004

926

8.5%

8.1%

0.4%

2,994

2,688

11.4%

9.4%

2.0%

RISPERDAL CONSTA

US

71

70

1.3%

1.3%

210

220

-4.7%

-4.7%

Intl

69

81

-16.7%

-16.0%

-0.7%

242

254

-5.1%

-8.3%

3.2%

WW

140

152

-8.4%

-8.0%

-0.4%

452

475

-4.9%

-6.6%

1.7%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE

US

81

60

34.7%

34.7%

239

210

13.9%

13.9%

Intl

307

317

-2.9%

-4.8%

1.9%

1,045

1,008

3.7%

1.5%

2.2%

WW

388

377

3.1%

1.5%

1.6%

1,284

1,218

5.5%

3.6%

1.9%

ONCOLOGY

US

1,525

1,267

20.3%

20.3%

4,364

3,623

20.4%

20.4%

Intl

2,140

1,862

14.9%

13.8%

1.1%

6,406

5,310

20.6%

15.3%

5.3%

WW

3,665

3,129

17.1%

16.5%

0.6%

10,770

8,933

20.6%

17.4%

3.2%

DARZALEX

US

841

585

43.7%

43.7%

2,302

1,540

49.5%

49.5%

Intl

739

514

43.7%

42.0%

1.7%

2,076

1,397

48.6%

42.2%

6.4%

WW

1,580

1,099

43.7%

42.9%

0.8%

4,378

2,937

49.1%

46.0%

3.1%

ERLEADA

US

214

152

40.5%

40.5%

578

407

41.8%

41.8%

Intl

130

55

*

*

*

329

112

*

*

*

WW

344

206

66.7%

65.8%

0.9%

907

519

74.7%

72.2%

2.5%

IMBRUVICA

US

413

450

-8.3%

-8.3%

1,311

1,329

-1.3%

-1.3%

Intl

654

581

12.6%

10.9%

1.7%

1,996

1,682

18.7%

13.1%

5.6%

WW

1,066

1,031

3.5%

2.5%

1.0%

3,307

3,011

9.9%

6.7%

3.2%

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate

US

25

58

-57.0%

-57.0%

96

284

-66.2%

-66.2%

Intl

523

532

-1.8%

-2.1%

0.3%

1,653

1,564

5.7%

0.9%

4.8%

WW

548

590

-7.2%

-7.5%

0.3%

1,749

1,848

-5.4%

-9.4%

4.0%

OTHER ONCOLOGY

US

32

21

49.6%

49.6%

76

63

21.0%

21.0%

Intl

94

181

-48.0%

-47.2%

-0.8%

352

556

-36.6%

-38.5%

1.9%

WW

126

203

-37.6%

-36.9%

-0.7%

428

619

-30.7%

-32.4%

1.7%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

US

610

510

19.7%

19.7%

1,778

1,541

15.4%

15.4%

Intl

258

239

7.9%

8.4%

-0.5%

821

742

10.7%

7.3%

3.4%

WW

868

749

15.9%

16.1%

-0.2%

2,599

2,283

13.9%

12.7%

1.2%

OPSUMIT

US

299

244

22.8%

22.8%

861

729

18.2%

18.2%

Intl

159

148

7.4%

7.8%

-0.4%

510

458

11.3%

7.7%

3.6%

WW

458

392

17.0%

17.1%

-0.1%

1,371

1,187

15.5%

14.1%

1.4%

UPTRAVI

US

265

226

17.3%

17.3%

792

692

14.6%

14.6%

Intl

44

34

30.4%

28.8%

1.6%

135

100

34.6%

27.9%

6.7%

WW

309

260

19.0%

18.8%

0.2%

927

792

17.1%

16.2%

0.9%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

US

47

40

14.4%

14.4%

125

121

2.8%

2.8%

Intl

54

57

-4.4%

-2.1%

-2.3%

176

183

-3.7%

-5.0%

1.3%

WW

101

97

3.4%

4.8%

-1.4%

301

304

-1.1%

-1.9%

0.8%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER

US

800

931

-14.0%

-14.0%

2,379

2,574

-7.6%

-7.6%

Intl

333

351

-5.1%

-8.2%

3.1%

1,007

1,052

-4.2%

-9.3%

5.1%

WW

1,133

1,281

-11.5%

-12.4%

0.9%

3,386

3,625

-6.6%

-8.1%

1.5%

XARELTO

US

636

630

0.8%

0.8%

1,794

1,716

4.5%

4.5%

Intl

WW

636

630

0.8%

0.8%

1,794

1,716

4.5%

4.5%

INVOKANA / INVOKAMET

US

66

156

-57.4%

-57.4%

249

405

-38.4%

-38.4%

Intl

67

68

-1.0%

-4.3%

3.3%

194

173

11.9%

5.8%

6.1%

WW

133

224

-40.3%

-41.3%

1.0%

443

578

-23.4%

-25.2%

1.8%

PROCRIT / EPREX

US

47

69

-30.9%

-30.9%

168

215

-21.7%

-21.7%

Intl

65

63

3.1%

0.5%

2.6%

198

208

-4.7%

-9.7%

5.0%

WW

112

132

-14.6%

-15.8%

1.2%

366

423

-13.4%

-15.8%

2.4%

OTHER

US

51

75

-32.6%

-32.6%

168

238

-29.3%

-29.3%

Intl

200

219

-8.7%

-11.9%

3.2%

615

670

-8.3%

-13.1%

4.8%

WW

251

294

-14.8%

-17.2%

2.4%

783

908

-13.8%

-17.3%

3.5%

TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL

US

7,221

6,438

12.2%

12.2%

20,536

18,619

10.3%

10.3%

Intl

5,773

4,980

15.9%

14.6%

1.3%

17,256

14,685

17.5%

12.5%

5.0%

WW

$        12,994

11,418

13.8%

13.2%

0.6%

$        37,792

33,304

13.5%

11.3%

2.2%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS

US

$             444

399

11.1%

11.1%

1,353

1,019

32.7%

32.7%

Intl

513

437

17.7%

15.1%

2.6%

1,599

1,134

41.1%

34.3%

6.8%

WW

957

836

14.5%

13.2%

1.3%

2,952

2,153

37.1%

33.6%

3.5%

ORTHOPAEDICS

US

1,249

1,308

-4.5%

-4.5%

3,821

3,427

11.5%

11.5%

Intl

843

774

8.8%

6.8%

2.0%

2,611

2,145

21.7%

15.4%

6.3%

WW

2,093

2,083

0.5%

-0.3%

0.8%

6,433

5,572

15.4%

13.0%

2.4%

HIPS

US

210

221

-5.3%

-5.3%

654

564

15.9%

15.9%

Intl

146

124

18.8%

16.0%

2.8%

451

344

31.3%

24.1%

7.2%

WW

356

345

3.3%

2.3%

1.0%

1,105

908

21.8%

19.0%

2.8%

KNEES

US

184

205

-9.8%

-9.8%

579

527

10.0%

10.0%

Intl

131

102

28.1%

25.9%

2.2%

403

298

35.4%

28.2%

7.2%

WW

316

308

2.8%

2.1%

0.7%

983

825

19.2%

16.6%

2.6%

TRAUMA

US

455

433

5.3%

5.3%

1,352

1,194

13.3%

13.3%

Intl

260

253

2.4%

0.9%

1.5%

805

698

15.2%

9.5%

5.7%

WW

715

685

4.2%

3.7%

0.5%

2,157

1,892

14.0%

11.9%

2.1%

SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER

US

400

449

-11.1%

-11.1%

1,236

1,142

8.2%

8.2%

Intl

306

295

3.5%

1.5%

2.0%

952

805

18.2%

12.0%

6.2%

WW

705

745

-5.3%

-6.1%

0.8%

2,187

1,947

12.3%

9.7%

2.6%

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

% Change

% Change

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2021

2020

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

SURGERY

US

948

913

3.9%

3.9%

2,881

2,247

28.2%

28.2%

Intl

1,457

1,239

17.6%

14.8%

2.8%

4,418

3,556

24.2%

18.4%

5.8%

WW

2,405

2,152

11.8%

10.2%

1.6%

7,299

5,803

25.8%

22.2%

3.6%

ADVANCED

US

440

421

4.6%

4.6%

1,304

1,079

20.9%

20.9%

Intl

705

579

21.8%

18.4%

3.4%

2,126

1,644

29.3%

23.1%

6.2%

WW

1,144

1,000

14.6%

12.6%

2.0%

3,430

2,723

26.0%

22.2%

3.8%

GENERAL

US

508

492

3.3%

3.3%

1,577

1,168

35.0%

35.0%

Intl

752

660

13.9%

11.7%

2.2%

2,292

1,912

19.9%

14.5%

5.4%

WW

1,261

1,152

9.4%

8.1%

1.3%

3,869

3,080

25.6%

22.3%

3.3%

VISION

US

475

473

0.6%

0.6%

1,414

1,160

21.9%

21.9%

Intl

714

608

17.4%

17.4%

0.0%

2,103

1,683

25.0%

22.0%

3.0%

WW

1,189

1,081

10.1%

10.0%

0.1%

3,517

2,843

23.7%

22.0%

1.7%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER

US

359

375

-4.3%

-4.3%

1,082

924

17.0%

17.0%

Intl

522

455

14.9%

15.2%

-0.3%

1,525

1,274

19.8%

17.3%

2.5%

WW

882

830

6.2%

6.4%

-0.2%

2,607

2,198

18.6%

17.2%

1.4%

SURGICAL

US

117

98

19.6%

19.6%

333

236

41.1%

41.1%

Intl

191

153

24.7%

23.7%

1.0%

577

409

41.1%

36.7%

4.4%

WW

308

251

22.7%

22.1%

0.6%

910

645

41.1%

38.3%

2.8%

TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES

US

3,117

3,092

0.8%

0.8%

9,470

7,852

20.6%

20.6%

Intl

3,527

3,058

15.4%

13.3%

2.1%

10,731

8,518

26.0%

20.5%

5.5%

WW

$          6,644

6,150

8.0%

7.0%

1.0%

$        20,201

16,370

23.4%

20.5%

2.9%

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,
therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful

(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency

(2) Unaudited

(3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures

(4) Reported as U.S. sales

