Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Johnson & Johnson (‘J&J” or ‘the Company’) (NYSE:JNJ). Investors who purchased J&J shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.comJNJ

The investigation concerns whether J&J and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 14, 2021, J&J issued a voluntary recall of all lots of five of the Company’s Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen product lines, after “[i]nternal testing identified low levels of benzene”-a substance classified as a carcinogen-“in some samples of the products”. On this news, J&J’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 15, 2021.

