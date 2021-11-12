The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook, Inc. .Shareholders who purchased shares of FB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.CONTACT US HERE: PERIOD : November …

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

Shareholders who purchased shares of FB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/facebook-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=21166&from=5

CLASS PERIOD : November 3, 2016 to October 4, 2021

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (2) Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook’s user base and growth; (3) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of Facebook’s platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (5) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 27, 2021

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 27, 2021.

