IIROC Trading Resumption – ALLI
Trading resumes in:
Company: Alpha Lithium Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: ALLI
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
