IIROC Trading Resumption – ALLI

- November 8th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Alpha Lithium Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: ALLI All Issues: Yes Resumption : 1:15 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and …

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

