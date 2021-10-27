Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce the Updating of Research Coverage and Target Price on ION Energy Ltd. . The update report is titled, “Maiden Drilling Programs Conducted at Flagship Project and Newly Acquired Property.”Report excerpt: “ION has progressed substantially since our previous update report, leveraging a successful $5.75 million equity financing to significantly advance its mineral asset portfolio …

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce the Updating of Research Coverage and Target Price on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, “Maiden Drilling Programs Conducted at Flagship Project and Newly Acquired Property.”

Report excerpt: “ION has progressed substantially since our previous update report, leveraging a successful $5.75 million equity financing to significantly advance its mineral asset portfolio through exploration. Apart from completing flagship project Baavhai Uul’s inaugural drilling program, ION has also acquired a new lithium-prospective project in relative proximity, extending its portfolio and potential catalyst pipeline. With another maiden drilling program set to commence at its new property, we believe that ION has become a significantly more active company relative to our previous reports, as momentum from exploration and portfolio expansions drives the company’s growth and enables further catalysts.”

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital’s portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About ION Energy Ltd.

Ion Energy Ltd is Mongolia’s first lithium brine explorer and developer, with licences spanning a combined landmass of over 100,000 hectares. ION’s flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world’s increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold shares in ION.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101031