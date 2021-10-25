Calgary, AB TheNewswire – October 25, 2021 Universal Ibogaine Inc. a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained three additional advisors as part of the expansion of its’ market awareness and investor relations program. Investing News Network Belair Capital Advisors Inc. and Greenshoe Media Group Inc. have been retained to …

Calgary, AB TheNewswire – October 25, 2021 Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV:IBO) ( “UI” or the “Company” ), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained three additional advisors as part of the expansion of its’ market awareness and investor relations program.

Investing News Network (“ INN ”, a division of Dig Media Inc.), Belair Capital Advisors Inc. (” Belair “), and Greenshoe Media Group Inc. (“ Greenshoe ”) have been retained to support UI in enhancing the reach of its market awareness campaigns and developing productive conversations with current and future shareholders and other market participants.

Vancouver-based INN has been engaged for a six month term, during which it will assist in distribution of UI news to INN’s network of subscribers for a fee of $58,000.

Belair, based in Toronto, specializes in corporate finance advisory and messaging across various social media platforms, and will assist UI in improving market awareness and with dissemination of UI news releases. The engagement is for a term of six months, with a fee of $50,000.

Toronto based Greenshoe has been engaged to assist in media production and distribution across the BNN Bloomberg network in Canada, as well as various other financial media channels. The contract is for a term of 6 months, with a fee of $57,000.

None of INN, Belair or Greenshoe were granted an interest in or an option to acquire any securities of the Company, and the fees payable to these advisors will be paid from the Company’s working capital on hand. All of the contracts are subject to any necessary approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company with the goal of clinically developing ibogaine, a natural plant substance, as a prescribed addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. An application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose.

UI also operates an addiction treatment clinic near Winnipeg, Manitoba and plans to expand its clinical operations, with the eventual introduction of ibogaine into its addiction treatment protocols as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl , as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as “plans”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “will”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “scheduled”, ‎‎”potential”, or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “should” or ‎‎”could” occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

For further information:

Investor Relations: Dugan Selkirk – IR Manager

dugan.selkirk@universalibogaine.com

Media Contact: Cathy Fernandes -VP, Marketing & Communications cathy.fernandes@universalibogaine.com

