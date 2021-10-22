Calgary, AB TheNewsire – October 21, 2021 Universal Ibogaine Inc. a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Volume Hunters Ltd. of Vancouver, Canada, as an enhancement of its’ investor relations program. IR and Marketing Engagements Volume Hunters will provide social media and capital markets advisory services to …

Calgary, AB TheNewsire – October 21, 2021 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) ( “UI” or the “Company” ), a life sciences company with a mission to research and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Volume Hunters Ltd. ( “Volume Hunters” ) of Vancouver, Canada, as an enhancement of its’ investor relations program.

IR and Marketing Engagements

Volume Hunters will provide social media and capital markets advisory services to support the distribution of the UI story across multiple social media channels. The expected result is increased awareness of UI’s plans for research into utilizing ibogaine as part of the delivery of a continuum of care treating opioid abuse and other addictions.

The contract is for $50,000 paid for services provided over a 12-month period, and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “ TSXV ”).

Dr. Rami Batal, UI’s Chief Executive Officer, noted “we are pleased have access to Volume Hunters expertise, as their mandate will focus on increasing UI’s visibility and building long term relationships with institutional and high net worth investors. ”

Maturity date of Promissory Notes Payable

UI also advises that its’ prior news release of October 4, 2021 inadvertently referred to the maturity date of $350,000 of convertible promissory notes payable as having been extended to February 28, 2021, which should have instead read February 28, 2022. TSXV approval of the extension of the maturity date to February 28, 2022 has been received.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company with the goal of clinically developing ibogaine, a natural plant substance, as a prescribed addiction interruption medicine for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder. An application to Health Canada is being developed to undertake clinical trials aimed at proving the safety and efficacy of the use of ibogaine for this purpose.

UI also operates an addiction treatment clinic near Winnipeg, Manitoba and plans to expand its clinical operations, with the eventual introduction of ibogaine into its addiction treatment protocols as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl , as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants.

