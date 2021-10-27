Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s growing patent portfolio. The company has signed a Letter of Intent and Assignment Agreement with Sara Magdouli, Ph.D. and Ali Entezari-Zarandi, Ph.D. The parties will collaborate on the development of “green lixiviants” as an alternative to conventional chemical reagents for recovery of Gold Lithium Rare Earth Elements and other metals. A …

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave”, “SIXW” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s growing patent portfolio. The company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) and Assignment Agreement with Sara Magdouli, Ph.D. and Ali Entezari-Zarandi, Ph.D. The parties will collaborate on the development of “green lixiviants” as an alternative to conventional chemical reagents for recovery of Gold (Au), Lithium (Li), Rare Earth Elements (REE), and other metals. A lixiviant is a liquid medium used in hydrometallurgy to selectively extract the desired metal from the ore or mineral. It assists in rapid and complete leaching, for example during in situ leaching. The metal can be recovered from it in a concentrated form after leaching. The patent will be solely in the name of Sixth Wave and the company will have exclusive ownership of the IP, subject to a reasonably agreed-upon license fee to the co-inventors.

This work has led to the development of various novel reagent formulations capable of dissolving gold from concentrates with promising results in terms of its potential use for treatment of hard-to-leach or refractory golds. “We are highly motivated to pursue our collaborative efforts regarding green research and development opportunities,” states Sherman McGill, Executive Vice-President of Sixth Wave, Inc. “Adding this technology to the Company’s line of IXOS® nanotech extraction polymers used for gold mining will greatly broaden the company’s innovative portfolio of products available to the global mining industry. Mining companies are aggressively looking for “green lixiviants” that use innovative, cutting-edge technology to mine metals that have explosive global demand such as Lithium, Cobalt, and REEs.”

Green lixiviants garner attention due to their unique properties which are mostly non-toxic and biodegradable with negligible or no vapor. Environmental and social responsibility are vitally important components of Sixth Wave’s corporate culture and are increasingly mandated by governmental regulation. Therefore, increased research devoted to metal recovery using environmentally friendly lixiviants for high-value targets such as Li, Co, (REEs) from spent magnets, and rare earth carbonate mineral, as well as zinc and lead removal from electric arc furnace dusts should prove very profitable to the company.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system and IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs™) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop, and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

