Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Honourable Grant Mitchell will be joining the Company’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Mitchell has been a valuable component of the Company’s Strategic Advisory Board and is a welcome addition to the Board. This move comes as the Company continues to expand the independence and expertise represented in the Board.

Mr. Mitchell was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2005 on the advice of Prime Minister Paul Martin and represented Alberta until his retirement in 2020. Prior to his appointment to the Senate, Mr. Mitchell spent twelve years serving in the Alberta Legislature as MLA, including four years as Opposition Leader from 1994 to 1998. More recently Mr. Mitchell has been intimately involved with both business and legislative policy around the environment, social, and governance (ESG), carbon tax/credits, and other similar initiatives.

“In my public life, I have been aware of the importance of innovation and diversification to our economy,” said Mr. Mitchell. “The Covid-19 pandemic crisis emphasizes the need for sophisticated technological solutions. I am very pleased to be working with Sixth Wave Innovations, a Canadian firm applying its state-of-the-art expertise to finding solutions to this health crisis, and to other technological possibilities within the Canadian context.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Mr. Mitchell closely for the past year and a half on the Strategic Advisory Board and am honored that he has agreed to join our Board,” said Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of Sixth Wave. “Global warming is acknowledged by most as a preeminent threat. The Company’s nanotechnology has great potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint for its users. Both IXOS®, the Company’s gold mining alternative to activated carbon, and Affinity™ used for purification of cannabis products utilize far less power at reduced cost and lower waste than conventional systems. Mr. Mitchell’s experience both on the Government and industry sides of this issue will help the Company to create tangible ESG benefit profiles for its products and allow its customers to realize substantial returns on investment from SIWX products not just from the operational advances but also ESG scoring and carbon tax reductions.”

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, AMIPS™ virus/bacteria detection, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

