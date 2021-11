Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers and collaboration with York University.Sixth Wave has successfully demonstrated the ability to identify the capture of pathogens electrically with one of its AMIPs™ prototypes. The prototype device created at York University integrates SIXW’s AMIPs™ technology into an electrical sensor by coating …

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave”, “SIXW” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs™) and collaboration with York University.

Sixth Wave has successfully demonstrated the ability to identify the capture of pathogens electrically with one of its AMIPs™ prototypes. The prototype device created at York University integrates SIXW’s AMIPs™ technology into an electrical sensor by coating the electrical sensor with AMIP™ polymer. When the AMIPs™ selectively binds with the target pathogen, a corresponding electrical signal is detected by the device.

This breakthrough enables the integration of AMIPs™ with RFID chips for transmission of pathogen detection to smartphones or other wireless device readers, allowing for air monitoring, and other novel applications. Importantly, sample processing using electrical detection is reduced and can be automated for critical applications such as high-throughput screening including densely populated spaces such as schools, hospitals, eldercare facilities, sports and entertainment venues, transportation systems and places of work. It also allows for environmental monitoring for early detection and outbreak monitoring across larger groups of people.

Further research and development will characterize the device’s technical parameters including sensitivity and specificity measurements.

“Achieving electrical detection is a major technical milestone for us,” said Dr. Garrett Kraft, Vice President of Innovation at Sixth Wave. “Our vision for what AMIPs™ can accomplish is reliant on pairing our MIP technology with electrical sensors. Now that the proof-of-principle for that vision has been achieved, we are making rapid progress toward our end goal of launching our innovative technology to meet unfulfilled demand by offering multiple applications in traditional and non-traditional settings.”

The work also directly contributes to the integration of the detectors with microfluidics devices and lab-on-a-chip designs to screen for multiple pathogens with a single test.

The prototype is a result of the intellectual property detailed in the patent filed on September 28, 2021. The patent application Title: MOLECULARLY IMPRINTED POLYMER COATINGS AND SENSORS FOR BIODETECTION, covers the intellectual property generated by the collaboration with York University. The work with York University is an expansion of Sixth Wave’s efforts with the AMIPs™ product line and covers the capabilities of detecting both viral and bacterial based pathogens in fluid samples. These early-stage results are apart of SIXW”s long term plans of expanding the AMIPs™ technology to detect a wide range of target pathogens and biomarkers for detecting a change in health status and continuous real-time monitoring.

The Company continues to progress through an aggressive R&D program geared toward developing a wide range of AMIPs™ Virus/Bacteria rapid detection devices. The spectrum of prospective products will include SIXW’s SmartMask™ offerings (see SIXW Press Release dated May 15, 2020), in addition to smart-clothing, PPE applications, airborne sensors, breathalyzers, ELISA-based technologies, cartridge/lateral flow designs, and others.

As previously reported, SIXW has filed three patents regarding the AMIPs™ technology and its application to specific products that can utilize AMIPs™. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its current AMIPs™ product has the ability to eliminate, cure, contain, or detect, at a commercial level, COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

