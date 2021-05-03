Xander Announces Issuance of Shares

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – May 3, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. announces that it has issued 467,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per Share to Silverwater Capital Corp. pursuant to the option to purchase letter agreement dated January 8, 2021 with respect to 35 mineral claims located in Waswanipi, Quebec . Pursuant to the Agreement, Silverwater Capital granted the Company an exclusive option to …

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – May 3, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) (“Xander” or the “Company”) announces that it has issued 467,000 common shares (the “ Shares ”) at a price of $0.20 per Share to Silverwater Capital Corp. (“ Silverwater Capital ”) pursuant to the option to purchase letter agreement (the “ Agreement ”) dated January 8, 2021 with respect to 35 mineral claims located in Waswanipi, Quebec (known as the “ Bachelor North Property ”).

Pursuant to the Agreement, Silverwater Capital granted the Company an exclusive option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bachelor North Property in exchange for a combination of Shares and cash. The first issuance of 100,000 Shares to Silverwater Capital was completed on February 4, 2021. The issuance of the 467,000 Shares represents the second payment to Silverwater Capital, which Shares are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada.

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located in three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Province of Quebec.

