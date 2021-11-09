Whitehorse Gold Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Whitehorse Gold Corp. announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada and the Yukon. The Prospectus is expected to provide the Company with a flexible and efficient approach for completing future financings.The Prospectus enables the Company to make offerings of up to C$50,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, …

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (“Whitehorse Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada and the Yukon. The Prospectus is expected to provide the Company with a flexible and efficient approach for completing future financings.

The Prospectus enables the Company to make offerings of up to C$50,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, units or subscription receipts of the Company or any combination thereof (the “Securities”) from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25-month period that the Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a supplement to the Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Management Update

The Company announces the resignation of Loralee Johnstone, Vice President Corporate Social Responsibility.

“I would like to thank Loralee for her contribution to the Company and wish her success in her new endeavours,” stated Kevin Weston, CEO and Director of Whitehorse Gold.

About Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Skukum Gold Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the past producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated infrastructure. Operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

