Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters
Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
% Withheld
|
George L. Brack
|
263,074,637
|
87.57%
|
37,331,392
|
12.43%
|
John A. Brough
|
261,065,727
|
86.90%
|
39,340,302
|
13.10%
|
R. Peter Gillin
|
237,689,801
|
79.12%
|
62,716,228
|
20.88%
|
Chantal Gosselin
|
295,787,430
|
98.46%
|
4,618,599
|
1.54%
|
Douglas M. Holtby
|
274,166,499
|
91.27%
|
26,239,530
|
8.73%
|
Glenn Ives
|
297,551,585
|
99.05%
|
2,854,444
|
0.95%
|
Charles A. Jeannes
|
298,004,775
|
99.20%
|
2,401,254
|
0.80%
|
Eduardo Luna
|
259,898,399
|
86.52%
|
40,507,630
|
13.48%
|
Marilyn Schonberner
|
298,965,152
|
99.52%
|
1,440,877
|
0.48%
|
Randy V.J. Smallwood
|
285,888,278
|
95.17%
|
14,517,751
|
4.83%
The following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:
- the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation was carried with 93.02% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.
