TOCVAN Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce the exploration plans for its El Picacho Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. El Picacho was a recent acquisition with the company negotiating the assignment of the option agreement from Millrock Resources. Five primary target areas have been identified to date combining for over 6 kilometers of prospective trend . The project is fully permitted for 1,995 meters of trenching …

(TheNewswire)

TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (the “Company”) (C NSX :TOC. CN) ( OTC:TCVNF ) ( FSEWKN:TV3A2PE64), is pleased to announce the exploration plans for its El Picacho Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. El Picacho was a recent acquisition with the company negotiating the assignment of the option agreement from Millrock Resources. Five primary target areas (San Ramon, Cornea, Jabali, Puerto and Tortuga) have been identified to date combining for over 6 kilometers of prospective trend . The project is fully permitted for 1,995 meters of trenching 60 drill holes (up to 15,000m) and 2.2 kilometers of access roads. The permit is a critical piece to the advancement of El Picacho and will allow Tocvan to scale-up exploration as needed. The company remains focused on its advanced stage Pilar Gold-Silver Project, however the high perspectivity of El Picacho warrants further investigation

2021/2022 Exploration Plans

– Target Evaluation – Surface Sampling and Detailed Target Mapping – Trenching and Channel Sampling of Priority Targets: – San Ramon (Permitted up to 800m) – Cornea (Permitted up to 800m) – Jabali (Permitted up to 400m) – Drill Targeting (Permitted for up to 15,000m in 60 drillholes across the 5 primary target areas)



“As we look to continue the advancement of our Pilar Project we are equally excited to begin exploration at El Picacho.” commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland . “El Picacho is an important acquisition for Tocvan as we look to expand our portfolio of quality gold-silver assets in Sonora. The Caborca Orogenic Belt is host to major gold and silver producing mines and we believe the geology and structural features at El Picacho are favourable to the orogenic gold model. To date, five primary target areas have been defined showing excellent potential from surface rock and channel sampling. Each target area has several historic mine workings along key structures further confirming the potential for a broad mineralized system. The majority of these targets have never been drill tested, and we look forward to advancing these targets to drill ready status over the next year. ”



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Plan Map of El Picacho Target Areas. All 5 targets are permitted for Drilling up to 15,000m. San Ramon, Cornea and Jabali are permitted for up to 2,000m of trenching.

Photo 1: El Picacho Project Area with San Francisco Mine in the background (white arrow).



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 2: Historic Working along shear-zone – Cornea Target



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 3: Mineralized Quartz Carbonate Vein – Jabali Target

About the El Picacho Property

The El Picacho Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura and San Francisco. The project is 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo and totals 2,414 hectares. Five primary zones of mineralization have been identified across the property totalling over six kilometers of prospective trends. Surface sampling has identified high-grade gold and silver values. The five primary target areas are summarized below:

– San Ramon – 1.4 km prospective trend; – Several historic mine workings associated with low angle faults; – Historic Drill Highlights (Both were reconnaissance holes with no follow-up): – (Drill hole PD-01) 7.6m @ 0.73 g/t Au, including 3.0m @ 1.37g/t Au – (Drill hole RCP-02) 10.7m @ 0.67 g/t Au, including 4.6m @ 1.4 g/t Au – Rock Sampling highlights: – 22 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag – 16 g/t Au and 26 g/t Ag – 14 g/t Au and 83 g/t Ag – Cornea – 2.3 km prospective trend; – Historic mine workings up to 30-meters deep along shear-zones; – Rock Sampling Highlights: – 26 g/t Au and 340 g/t Ag – 15 g/t Au and 66 g/t Ag – 15 g/t Au and 29 g/t Ag – Jabali – 0.5 km prospective trend ; – Historic mine workings among low-angle thrust faults; – Rock Sampling Highlights – 32 g/t Au – 28 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag – El Puerto – 1.2 km prospective trend ; – Historic mine workings along vertical shear-zones hosted within a banded gneiss; – Rock Sampling Highlights – 8 g/t Au and 10 g/t Ag – 6.5 g/t Au and 176 g/t Ag – Tortuga – 1.0 km prospective trend; – Historic mine workings in Jurassic metasediments surrounded by mineralized biotite gneiss; – Rock Chip Sampling Highlights – 2m @ 4.4 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person (“QP”) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About TOCVAN Ventures Corp .

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 31 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

Brodie A. Sutherland, VP Exploration

950-736 6 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3T7

Telephone: 403-668-7855

Email: bsutherland @tocvan.c a

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.