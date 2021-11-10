Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire November 10, 2021 TOCVAN Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce the commencement of field operations at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Building off of the success of last year, the company looks to evaluate surface mineralization with trenching and channel sampling followed by a series of column leach studies on representative sites across the Main Zone. In addition, …

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire November 10, 2021 TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE:TOC ) (CNSX:TOC.CN) ( OTC:TCVNF ) ( WKN:TV3A2PE64), is pleased to announce the commencement of field operations at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Building off of the success of last year, the company looks to evaluate surface mineralization with trenching and channel sampling followed by a series of column leach studies on representative sites across the Main Zone. In addition, drilling is planned with between 5,000 to 8,000 meters estimated between now and July of 2022. Drilling will focus on continued step-out drilling along the Main Zone and new 4-Trench Trend. Exploration drilling will continue to evaluate target areas along the Triple Vein Zone. Surface exploration work will continue with trenching and sampling along the southeastern extension of the Main Zone.

2021/2022 Operation Plans

– Trenching of Main Zone for bulk sampling and column leach study – 5,000 to 8,000 meters of drilling – Drilling to include: – Step-outs of Main Zone targets – Step-out and Exploration drilling along 4-Trench trend – Exploration drilling along Triple Vein Zone – Surface trenching, sampling and target evaluation.



“We are extremely excited to be operating once again at Pilar.”, commented VP Exploration, Brodie Sutherland . “Last year was very successful in growing the potential size of the mineralized system at Pilar, we look forward to building off that success again this year with continued drilling and trenching across the property. In addition, bulk sample composites taken from surface will aim to show our mineralized oxide zone is amenable to conventional heap leach processes.”

Operation Details

Metallurgical Studies

Trenching across the near-surface mineralized portions of the Main Zone will be completed for channel sampling and later bulk sampling. Several bulk sample composites will be collected for detailed column leach study. Later metallurgical drill holes will be completed across the Main Zone to compare the recovery of gold at depth.

Bottle roll cyanidation studies from two RC chip composites taken in 2021 returned:

Composite One – 1.15g/t Au and 12.2g/t Ag head grade returned, 90% recovery of Au and 84% recovery of Ag.

Composite Two – 0.63 g/t Au and 6.7 g/t Ag head grade , 92% recovery of Au and 70% recovery of Ag.

Drill Programs

Between 5,000 to 8,000 meters of drilling is proposed during the operational season. Drilling will be completed in two to three stages with the initial stage focused on step-out drilling along the Main Zone and 4-Trench Trends (Figure 1.). Later stages will focus on exploration targets on the eastern portion of the property where surface veining suggests mineralization at depth.

Drill step-out targets from 2021 drill holes include :

JES-21-50: 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au

JES-21-47 : 47.7m @ 0.75 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag

JES-21-38: 29m @ 0.71g/t Au

JES-21-43: 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

JES-21-53 : 15.3m @ 1.1 g/t Au – New 4-Trench Trend

Exploration

Exploration Trenching will be completed along the Triple Vein Zone to follow up on chip sampling from last year that returned, 4.5 g/t Au and 735 g/t Ag . Further surface sampling will be completed on the southeast portion of the property where work has been limited to date.



Figure 1. Plan Map of Highlight Drill Holes from 2021 and Key Target Areas for Upcoming Operations

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 22,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

– 2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ): – 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au – 47.7m @ 0.75 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag – 29m @ 0.71g/t Au – 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au – 2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include ( all lengths are drilled thicknesses ) : – 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; – 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; – 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag – 17,700m of Historic Core & RC drilling. Highlights include: – 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au – 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag – 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au – 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person (“QP”) as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC chips were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company’s robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

About TOCVAN Ventures Corp .

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 31 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

