The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq discussing their latest press releasesThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company’s latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Sprout AI Inc. distributor …

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company’s latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Sprout AI Inc. (CSE:BYFM) distributor TheraCann Australia and Ivory Medical break ground on new cultivation facility

TheraCann Australia has been contracted by Ivory Medical to provide technical and operational support for the facility. The cultivation technology selected is Sprout AI’s version 2 automated vertical indoor rolling rack enclosed plant habitat and root chamber technology. Chris Bolton, Founder & CEO of TheraCann International sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the cultivation facility.

For the full interview with Chris Bolton and to learn more about Sprout AI’s recent announcement, click here.

Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) investee Sophie’s Kitchen partners with Southwind Foods

Billy Goat Brands (GOAT) investee Sophie’s Kitchen has signed a master brokerage sales agreement with leading seafood distributor Southwind Foods. Under the master brokerage sales agreement and equity partnership with Southwind, GOAT’s products will be distributed across tens of thousands of distribution points.Billy Goat Brands CEO Tony Harris sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the announcement.

For the full interview with Tony Harris and to learn more about Billy Goat Brands’ recent announcement, click here.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO) reports results for the recently completed maiden diamond drilling program on the Betty Property

White Gold (WGO) is pleased to announce results for the maiden diamond drilling program on the company’s Betty Property. Six diamond drill holes totalling 1,364m tested the Betty Ford target and two of the six diamond drill holes intersected significant broad zones of near surface gold mineralization. David D’Onofrio, President & CEO of White Gold Corp. sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the drill program results.

For the full interview with David D’Onofrio and to learn more about White Gold’s recent announcement, click here.

Logiq’s (NEO:LGIQ) gross profit up 108 per cent in Q3

Logiq (LGIQ) has reported financial results for Q3 2021. Revenue increased 11 per cent to C$7.8 million, gross margins for DataLogiq and AppLogiq both improved substantially, and consolidated gross margin was 29.5 percent, up 13.7 percent from Q3 2020. The company’s President, Brent Suen, spoke to our Caroline Egan to shed light on the results.

For the full interview with Brent Suen and to learn more about Logiq’s recent announcement, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. (“Report Card”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company (“Market Herald”). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald’s affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website – themarketherald.ca – is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone ‘bad’. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their “Terms of Service” before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

Brianna Anthony

brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/673497/The-Power-Play-by-the-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-With-Sprout-AI-Billy-Goat-Brands-White-Gold-Corp-and-Logiq-Discussing-Their-Latest-News