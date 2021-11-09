The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, White Gold Corp, Scottie Resources, and Maven Brands discussing their latest press releasesThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company’s latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Nextech AR Solutions …

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company’s latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) to launch “ARitize Metaverse Studio

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has announced plans to launch its SaaS Metaverse Studio SDK enabling its customers to create their own metaverses. This unified Metaverse Studio will provide the company with a first-mover advantage in the race to bring the Metaverse to the masses. The new studio will be branded as the “Aritize Metaverse Studio”. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the upcoming launch.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR Solutions’ updates, click here.

White Gold (TSXV:WGO) intersects significant gold mineralization on its flagship White Gold Property

White Gold Corp (WGO) is pleased to report assay results for its recently completed diamond drilling program on the Ryan’s Surprise target. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces inferred at 1.39 g/t Au and the VG deposit hosts a historic inferred gold resource of 230,000 ounces at 1.65g/t Au. CEO David D’Onofrio sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with David D’Onofrio and to learn more about White Gold Corp’s updates, click here.

Scottie Resources (TSXV:SCOT) reports intercept of 12.0 g/t gold over 6.05 metres and extends Blueberry Zone

Scottie Resources (SCOT) is pleased to report assay results from its Blueberry Zone. Scottie reports new intercepts that extend the strike of the zone 100 m to the south, including 4.27 g/t gold over 11.9 metres. CEO Brad Rourke sat down with Carolyn Egan to discuss the assay results.

For the full interview with Brad Rourke and to learn more about Scottie Resources’ updates, click here.

Maven Brands Inc. (CSE:MJ) launches crowdfunding campaign

Maven Brands (MJ) has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its partner-focused craft cannabis processing facility and program. The company will issue up to a maximum of 8,333,334 units at $0.18 per unit to raise up to $1.5 million. The minimum investment is $1,000. Andrew Gordon, VP of Strategy sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the campaign.

For the full interview with Andrew Gordon and to learn more about Maven Brands’ updates, click here.

