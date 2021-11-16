The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR, i-80 Gold, Kidoz Inc., Rakovina Therapeutics, Prophecy DeFi, and Saturn Oil & Gas discussing their latest press releasesThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company’s latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company …

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company’s latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) is rebranding as a metaverse company

Nextech AR is rebranding as “Nextech AR Solutions, A Metaverse Company”. “ARitize” will be the new naming convention for its suite of AR products. Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR Solutions sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the upcoming launch.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR’s rebranding, click here.

i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) reports positive results from its Granite Creek Property

i-80 Gold (IAU) has reported positive results from the ongoing surface drill program at its Granite Creek Property in Nevada. Assays for the first four holes have returned impressive gold grades and widths of mineralization. i-80 CEO & Director Ewan Downie sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drilling results.

For the full interview with Ewan Downie and to learn more about i-80 Gold’s reports, click here.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) shares its success with the investment community

Kidoz Inc (KIDZ) has released its Q3 2021 unaudited financial results. Highlights include total revenue of $2,814,642 – a growth of 47 per cent compared to Q3 2020, gross profit of US$1,226,534 – an increase of 34 per cent compared to Q3 2020, and adjusted EBITDA of US$265,984 compared to US$16,484 for Q2 2021. Tarrnie Williams, Executive Chairman at KIDOZ sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company’s results.

For the full interview with Tarrnie Williams and to learn more about Kidoz Inc.’s Q3 results, click here.

Rakovina Therapeutics (TSXV:RKV) partners with St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Rakovina (RKV) is partnering with St. Baldrick’s Foundation to develop treatments for childhood bone cancer. It was selected to join a three-year C$1,297,000 research program funded by St. Baldrick’s Martha’s BEST Grant for All. The grant focuses on treatments for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone and soft tissue cancer in children and young adults. Dr. Mads Daugaard, Co-founder, President, and CSO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss Rakovina’s partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

For the full interview with Dr. Mads Daugaard and to learn more about Rakovina’s recent partnership, click here.

Prophecy DeFi (CSE:PDFI) announces private placement of unsecured convertible debentures

Prophecy DeFi (PDFI) has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity to sell up to $25,000,000 of unsecured convertible debentures. The debentures will mature 36 months following the closing and will bear interest at a rate of 10.0 percent per annum. The offering is expected to close on or about December 7th, 2021. Prophecy DeFi CEO John McMahon sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the financing.

For the full interview with John McMahon and to learn more about Prophecy DeFi’s private placement, click here.

Saturn Oil & Gas (TSXV:SOIL) reports record cash flow from operations in Q3 2021 results

Saturn Oil & Gas (SOIL) has reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Average production of 6,970 boe/d (96 per cent oil and NGLs) in Q3 2021 compared to 499 boe/d in the third quarter of 2020. John Jeffrey, Chief Executive of Saturn sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the results.

For the full interview with John Jeffrey and to learn more about Saturn Oil & Gas’ Q3 results, click here.

