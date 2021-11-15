Steppe Gold Announces Q3 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd announces that it has filed on SEDAR its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The full version of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at . Amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted. Steppe Gold Limited Steppe …

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX:STPGF) (FSE:2J9) (“Steppe Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed on SEDAR its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The full version of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.steppegold.com or under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

Steppe Gold Limited

Steppe Gold is Mongolia’s premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, CEO and President

Jeremy South, Senior Vice President and CFO

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic street

19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,

Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia

Tel: +976 7732 1914

