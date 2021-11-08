Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to report a significant gold intersection from its 2021 drilling program in the Surluga South discovery area of its Wawa project in Ontario. The Surluga South discovery is now extending up to 500 metres down-dip from the boundary of the current mineral resource of the Surluga Deposit. The mineralized gold intersection in SD-21-302 is located at a vertical depth of 590 meters, …

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a significant gold intersection from its 2021 drilling program in the Surluga South discovery area of its Wawa project in Ontario.

The Surluga South discovery is now extending up to 500 metres down-dip from the boundary of the current mineral resource of the Surluga Deposit. The mineralized gold intersection in SD-21-302 is located at a vertical depth of 590 meters, approximately 30 metres up-dip from 25.73 g/t Au over 4.78 metres (estimated true width) intersected in hole SD-21-298A (announced on September 20, 2021).

Highlights of the 2021 Drilling Program ( Tables 1 and 2, Figures 1 and 2 )

3.08 g/t Au over 55.66 metres estimated true width (TW) in the Jubilee Shear Zone includes three higher grade intervals of: 27.21 g/t Au over 3.81 metres (TW), including 95.36 g/t over 0.92 metre (TW). 4.31 g/t Au over 10.10 metres (TW), including 26.64 g/t over 0.93 metre (TW) and 7.78 g/t over 0.93 metre (TW). 5.98 g/t Au over 2.30 metres (TW) including 13.54 g/t over 0.75 metre.

Visible gold observed in several holes (assays pending) completed in the Surluga South discovery, Surluga North extension and the Sadowski vein.

“The on-going drilling in our Surluga South discovery within the Jubilee Shear Zone continues to produce impressive results. The mineralized intersection in SD-21-302 indicates that thick zones of gold mineralization exist in our Surluga South discovery, and that these zones can reach an overall grade and thickness comparable to those forming the core of the current mineral resource of the Surluga Deposit.” – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO.

Current Drilling Program

As part of its on-going 2021 drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern extensions of the Surluga Deposit, and the extension of the Minto Mine Deposit beyond the footprints of their respective mineral resources. One rig is drilling at the northern end of the Surluga Deposit and the second rig is drilling at the southern end of the Surluga Deposit, testing the Minto Mine Shear Zone and the newly identified Sadowski Gold Zone. Drill production is also continuing to improve on the project and the third drill, which will initially be positioned in the Darwin-Grace-Nyman greenfield target, is scheduled to start next week.

At the southern end of the Surluga Deposit, holes SD-21-296A, 297A, 298A (respectively announced on August 12, 2021 and September 20, 2021), 302 and 305A (assays pending) have successfully intersected the Jubilee Shear Zone, up to 500 metres away from the boundary of the Surluga Deposit mineral resource. Visible gold has been observed in hole SD-21-305A (assays pending) in one quartz vein in the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Significant mineralization was intersected in hole SD-21-298A in the Minto Vein, down-dip of the Minto Mine deposit (announced on September 2, 2021). Drilling is expected to start shortly to define the size and extent of this new zone of gold mineralization.

In the Sadowski zone, visible gold was observed in a quartz vein in hole SD-21-305A (assays are pending), approximately 65 metres along strike of the Sadowski vein intersections in SD-21-296A, 297A and 298A (announced on July 19, 2021, September 2, 2021 and September 20, 2021).

At the northern end of the Surluga Deposit, the on-going drilling program indicated that the Jubilee Shear Zone extends down-dip of the current limit of the inferred resource. This is supported by the results from holes SD-21-299 and SD-21-301 (announced on September 20, 2021) that confirm the extension of gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone beyond the current inferred resource of the Surluga deposit. The Jubilee Shear Zone was also successfully intersected in holes SD-21-304, 306 and 308 (assay pending for these holes), with visible gold observed in hole SD-21-308 in two quartz veins, SD-21-303 intersected with 2.27 g/t Au over 2.73m. Assays are pending for the balance of hole SD-21-303.

Table 1 – Significant Drilling Intersections from the 2021 Drilling Program in the Surluga South discovery (includes Jubilee Shear Zone results from SD-21-298A)

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Est. True

Width (m) Visible

Gold Gold

(g/t) Zone SD-21-298A (released Sept. 20, 2021) 609 610.38 1.38 1.27 9.64 Jubilee Shear Zone (South) 661.65 666.85 5.20 4.78 Yes 25.73 Including 661.65 662.65 1.00 0.92 Yes 45.80 664.75 666.85 2.10 1.93 Yes 41.73 698.04 703.03 3.96 3.64 0.68 SD-21-302 60.63 62 1.37 1.84 Quartz vein 614.15 674 59.85 55.66 Yes 3.08 Jubilee Shear Zone – Surluga South discovery Including 614.15 625.01 10.86 10.10 Yes 4.31 Including 614.15 615.15 1 0.93 Yes 26.64 618.9 619.9 1 0.93 7.78 636.13 638.6 2.47 2.30 5.98 Including 636.13 636.95 0.82 0.76 3.43 636.95 637.76 0.81 0.75 13.54 649.6 653.7 4 3.81 Yes 27.21 Including 649.6 650.59 0.99 0.92 Yes 95.36 652.75 653.7 0.95 0.88 17.82 670.08 674 3.92 3.65 2.00 Including 672 673.02 1.02 0.95 3.98 SD-21-303 171.54 173.81 2.27 2.73 Quartz vein

* Results in zones labelled Quartz vein and Disseminated sulfides are presented as core length as they represent new mineralized zones discovered in the Jubilee Stock with an unknown geometry and exploration potential. Additional drilling is necessary to estimate the true width of those zones of mineralization.

Table 2 – Coordinates of the Reported Holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth

(start) Dip

(Start) Final

Depth (m) Area Status SD-21-298A 668546 5315425 361 272 74 729 JSZ South Completed SD-21-302 668536 5315448 361.6 268 73 735 JSZ South Completed/ 139 samples pending SD-21-303 668581 5317216 390.9 324 72 498 JSZ North Completed/ 166 samples pending SD-21-304 668581 5317216 390.9 300 70 390 JSZ North Completed / assays pending SD-21-305 668474 5315394 353.15 282 83 36 JSZ South Abandoned because of deviation SD-21-305A 668474 5315394 353.15 284 83 705 JSZ South Completed / assays pending SD-21-306 668639 5317299 395.8 296 50 390 JSZ North Completed / assays pending SD-21-307 668474 5315394 353.15 303 72 N/A JSZ South Still drilling / assays pending SD-21-308 668639 5317299 395.8 296 75 N/A JSZ North Still drilling/ assays pending

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Drill core samples are transported in security sealed bags for analyses at Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release’s technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees’ and contractors’ safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RPX”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company’s Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo . Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021

