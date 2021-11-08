Red Pine Announces Changes to Management

Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces changes to its leadership. Administration Effective immediately, Greg Duras, Chief Financial Officer will be leaving RPX. The Company would like to thank Greg especially for his efforts during the acquisition of our joint venture partner which occurred earlier this year. Management wishes Greg much success as he pursues his new and existing projects. Appointment of Jim O’Neill …

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces changes to its leadership.

Administration

Effective immediately, Greg Duras, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), will be leaving RPX. The Company would like to thank Greg especially for his efforts during the acquisition of our joint venture partner which occurred earlier this year. Management wishes Greg much success as he pursues his new and existing projects.

Appointment of Jim O’Neill as CFO and Corporate Secretary

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim O’Neill as the Company’s new CFO and Corporate Secretary, effective November 8, 2021. Mr. O’Neill has over 30 years’ experience as a finance executive with multi-national businesses operating in Canada, the USA, the UK, Turkey, and Kenya. His extensive public company financial management and governance experience spans junior mining exploration, development, and operations, including appointments as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Aldridge Minerals Inc. and Virtus Mining Ltd. He currently also serves as CFO and Corporate Secretary of Western Gold Exploration Ltd., and New Break Resources Inc. and as CFO of Waseco Resources Inc. Mr. O’Neill holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University and earned his CPA, CA with Ernst & Whinney (now KPMG).

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RPX”.

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company’s Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



