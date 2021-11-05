Publication of the Feasibility Study

November 5, 2021 TheNewswire – Toronto, ON. Otso Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant feasibility study for the Otso Gold Mine. The Feasibility Study, prepared by John T. Boyd Company of Denver, Colorado, has now been filed on SEDAR. The Feasibility Study includes the mine designs and production plan which will underpin the Company’s long term production as …

(TheNewswire)

November 5, 2021 TheNewswire – Toronto, ON. Otso Gold Corp. (“ Otso ” or the “ Company ”), (TSXV:OTSO) (OTC:FIEIF) is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant feasibility study (the “ Feasibility Study ”) for the Otso Gold Mine. The Feasibility Study, prepared by John T. Boyd Company (“ BOYD ”) of Denver, Colorado, has now been filed on SEDAR.

The Feasibility Study includes the mine designs and production plan which will underpin the Company’s long term production as well as optimisations to the milling circuit being implemented by the Company.

The following table summarizes the findings included in the Mineral Reserves of the Feasibility Study.

Mining Method Reserve Classification Cutoff Tonnes Au g/t Au Troy Ozs Open Pit – High Grade Proven 0.700 678,000 1.853 40,400 Open Pit – High Grade Probable 0.700 4,780,000 1.622 249,300 Open Pit – High Grade Proven + Probable 0.700 5,458,000 1.651 289,700 Open Pit – Low Grade Proven 0.323 547,000 0.466 8,200 Open Pit – Low Grade Probable 0.323 4,488,000 0.468 67,500 Open Pit – Low Grade Proven + Probable 0.323 5,035,000 0.468 75,700 Total Open Pit Proven 0.323 1,225,000 1.234 48,600 Total Open Pit Probable 0.323 9,268,000 1.063 316,800 Total Open Pit Proven + Probable 0.323 10,493,000 1.083 365,400

Brian Wesson stated: “Otso is pleased with the results of the Feasibility Study and thanks BOYD for their significant contribution to the project. The Feasibiltiy Study provides the Company with reserves to underpin a minimum of five years of mine life. The Company will continue its exploration and infill drilling program to replace and expand our reserve base on an ongoing basis. The publication of reserves is the first time the project has had proven and probable reserves since its acquisition by the Company”.

The Reserves are based on the parameters set forth below.

Item Units Laiva Open Pit Waste Mining Cost US$/Waste Tonne $1.90 Open Pit Ore Mining Cost US$/Ore Tonne $2.73 Underground Mining Cost US$/Ore Tonne $75.00 Mill – High Grade Processing Cost US$/Mill Ore Tonne $11.78 Mill – Low Grade Processing Cost US$/Mill Ore Tonne $10.22 G&A Cost US$/Feed Tonne $2.20 Mill Gold Recovery (at cutoff) % 92.0% Mill – Low Grade Gold Recovery (at cutoff) % 80.0% Mill Annual Capacity (Both High & Low Grade) Tonnes 1,500,000 Gold Price US$/Troy Ounce $1,600.00 Selling Cost US$/Troy Ounce $2.55 Royalty % 0.15% NSR Royalty* % 2.5%

*excluded in determination of Reserves.

Brian Wesson

President and CEO

Otso Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Clyde Wesson

Vice President

Otso Gold Corp.

1 917 287 0716

info@otsogold.com

www.otsogold.com

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gregory B. Sparks, P. Eng., Managing Director – Metals for John T. Boyd Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About the Company

Otso Gold Corp. wholly owns the Otso Gold Mine near the Town of Raahe in Finland. The

Otso Gold Mine is developed, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two open pits

and is currently in the ramp-up towards commercial production at name plate capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.