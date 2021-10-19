October 19, 2021 TheNewswire – Toronto, ON Further to its press releases dated September 28, 2021 and October 4, 2021, Otso Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 105,650,000 units to Brunswick Gold Ltd at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of US$5,000,000 . Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant . Each Warrant will …

October 19, 2021 TheNewswire – Toronto, ON Further to its press releases dated September 28, 2021 and October 4, 2021, Otso Gold Corp. (“ Otso ” or the “ Company ”), (TSXV:OTSO) (OTC:FIEIF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 105,650,000 units (each, a ” Unit “) to Brunswick Gold Ltd (” BGL “) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of US$5,000,000 (the ” Offering “). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a ” Common Share “) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a ” Warrant “). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Offering will be deployed by Otso to continue its ramp up to production and for working capital during production.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to confirm that the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report prepared by John T Boyd Company, the summary of which was announced on August 20, 2021, has been filed on SEDAR.

Further Details of Offering

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Offering is considered a ‘related party transaction’ within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (” MI 61-101 “). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and majority of minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect to completing the Offering, as the fair market value of BGL’s participation was not be more than 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering because the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for business reasons.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act “), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

For further information, please contact:

Clyde Wesson

Vice President

1 917 287 0716

info@otsogold.com

www.otsogold.com

Caution

The Company cautions that it has not defined or delineated any proven or probable reserves for the Otso Mine Project and mineralization estimates may therefore require adjustment or downward revision based upon further exploration or development work or actual production experience. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The Company also cautions that the decision by the Company to proceed to develop the Otso Mine Project and extract mineralization proceeded without the Company first establishing reserves supported by a technical report and completing a pre-feasibility or feasibility study. Accordingly, there is a higher risk of technical and economic failure at Otso because development proceeded without first establishing reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study. This is particularly relevant as the Company has proceeded with development at Otso on indicated and inferred resources without first completing a preliminary economic report.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution our readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under the Company’s issuer profile. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About the Company

Otso Gold Corp. wholly owns the Otso Gold Mine near the town of Raahe in Finland. The Otso Gold Mine is developed, fully permitted, has all infrastructure in place, two open pits and is progressing towards production in October 2021.

