Newmont Files Early Warning Report

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (” Newmont “) announced that on July 20, 2021 through its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldcorp Inc., it disposed of it 15,148,646 common shares (each, a ” Common Share “) of Probe Metals Inc. (” Probe Metals “) (the ” Disposition “).

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Newmont beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 15,148,646 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.6 percent of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Disposition, Newmont no longer has legal or beneficial ownership of any of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Probe Metals. The Common Shares were sold for C$1.5751 per share, for aggregate consideration of C$23,860,632.31 . The Common Shares were sold pursuant to a private transaction.

The Common Shares were originally held for investment purposes. Newmont currently has no future intention relating to Probe Metals.

Newmont’s address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237. Probe Metals is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its address is 56 Temperance Street, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario , M5H 3V5. A copy of the early warning report filed by Newmont in connection with the Disposition is available on Probe Metals’ SEDAR profile.

