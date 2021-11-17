Marvel Discovery Corp. ; is pleased to announce the company has formed a strategic partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,17 hectares and will be explored together on 50-50 Joint Venture basis. This Alliance further empowers Marvel and Falcon to work together …

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the company has formed a strategic partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. (“Falcon”) with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,17 hectares and will be explored together on 50-50 Joint Venture basis. This Alliance further empowers Marvel and Falcon to work together sharing in the potential upside of this impressive land package while reducing costs and capital. The Hope Brook Project will be renamed the Golden Brook JV (“the Property

Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, “This alliance between Marvel and Falcon provides numerous upside potential to both companies. Synergies of shared capital, administration costs and common goals utilizing various exploration and vectoring tools won’t be hampered by a property boundary line. This will enable the partnership to systematically explore this ground with a common goal of a Tier 1 discovery.”

The Golden Brook JV lies at the northern western edge of the Hermitage Flexure, a predominant geological feature of the south Newfoundland Appalachians. The western Hermitage Flexure is a structurally complex region with a diverse metal breakdown. The structures on the property are linked to west verging thrust faults namely the Bay D’Est Fault Zone and the Gunlap Fault zone. These types of fault zones can be gold bearing evidenced by the most significant gold deposit in the area, the Hope Brook gold mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997 producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook now owned by First Mining has since been optioned to Big Ridge Exploration which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne Au for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories (https://bigridgegold.com/projects/hope-brook-gold-project-newfoundland/).

The Golden Brook JV will also straddle both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton-Sokoman JV (joint venture) partnership. Benton-Sokoman made recent headlines with the discovery of the first lithium pegmatite discovery less 400 meters from the company’s newly expanded property boundary. The highly prospective ground held by Marvel shows various lithium clusters that may extend onto the company’s ground.

Other land positions within the Golden Brook JV include ground along the Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL). The BVBL project is strategically located in a peninsula that hosts all of Newfoundland’s current gold production. Producing mines include Anaconda Mining Inc.’s Point Rousse gold mine and Rambler Metals Mining operations. Former producing mines include the Terra Nova mine and deposits of the Rambler mining camp. All of these mines are in close proximity to the BVBL. There are more than 100 gold prospects and zones, many of which are orogenic-style, related to major splays and related second-order structures linked to the BVBL. The Matador Mining Ltd. Cape Ray Project reporting 837,000 ounces of gold is also proximal to the BVBL (https://matadormining.com.au/cape-ray/resource/). The Marvel-Falcon partnership now control ground over a 70-kilometer corridor along the BVBL.

The newly formed JV also controls strategic ground 13km southwest of the Glover Island (GI) trend, an 11km mineralized corridor host to 17 base metal and polymetallic mineral prospects as well as numerous gold showings and anomalies. The GI trend also hosts the Lunch Pond South Extension deposit (LPSE) owned by Mountain Lake Resources. The LPSE hosts indicated and inferred resources of 120,000 ounces of gold. The GI trend and new property lies adjacent to the BVBL. The GI trend hosts numerous gold anomalies that crosscut several rock types.

The new land alliance is also proximal to the Four Corners project held by Triple Nine Resources. The Four Corners project consists of iron-titanium-vanadium-mineralized rock which has been outlined for 3,000m in strike with intercepts 200m wide and 600m vertically.

Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Golden Brook JV, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook – Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly – Au Prospect )

) Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull – Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

Quebec (Duhamel – Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company’s website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

