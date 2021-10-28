October 28 2021 TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Jazz Resources Inc. is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 . The …

October 28 2021 TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Jazz Resources Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ JZR ”) (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to report that drilling undertaken on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected multiple veins with visible gold in all four drill holes, including the previously reported veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 44.416N, 418.157W).

The aforementioned intersection represents three quartz veins within a 37.78-meter interval that averages 19.3 g/t (0.62 oz) over the entire interval. True width of the unit is estimated at 60% of down-hole length in steeply dipping units that sub-crop below the 20 meters of unconsolidated tailings and rubble from previous hand mining.

Additional drill results for holes VN-1 through VN-4 are tabulated below.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Assay int.(m) Gold Grade (g/t) Coordinates Hole VN-1 36.55 45.75 45.75 56.05 9.20 10.30 10.25 7.50 44.953N/418.087E Hole VN-2 23.67 34.62 34.62 30.75 10.05 5.13 10.23 0.48 44.527N/418.263W Hole VN-3 74.74 89.71 104.82 82.4 97.44 112.52 7.66 7.73 7.70 17.90 49.92 27.67 44.416N/418.157W Hole VN-4 36.48 43.58 49.30 43.58 49.30 56.35 7.10 5.72 7.05 20.32 13.41 3.19 44.927N/418.444W UTM.Datum Sirgas 2000 Zona 22N

The fire assays were conducted by GEOSOL- SGS Laboratories in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The illustration set out in the photo below demonstrates the parallel-banded iron formation quartz vein systems outcropping in surface pits and intersected by the drilling that was recently conducted. The values quoted above are from a single drill hole that is located in close proximity to this location, cutting across three of the near-vertical vein systems on the Vila Nova property. The multiple veins outcrop over a distance of at least 1.5km, within a total claim position of over 3 km in length.

The photo set out below has been derived from a report titled, “Diamond drilling in the Vila Nova Gold Project, Brazil: Updates September 2021” prepared by Hamilton Antonio Giampietro, Geological Engineer, on behalf of the Company.



The reader is cautioned that the results set out above are selective and may not represent the values over the property in general. This press release was prepared by and approved by Dr. S.A. Jackson, P Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and an advisor to the Company.

Forward-Looking Information

