October 21, 2021 TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Jazz Resources Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (the “ Company ” or “ JZR ”) is pleased to report that drilling on the bedrock portion of the Vila Nova gold project, Amapa State, Brazil has intersected veins totaling 23.09 meters grading 31.58 gt (one ounce per tonne) at a vertical depth of 74.47 meters in Hole VN-3 (Cord. 0.4075N, 51.7359W). The intersection represents three quartz veins within a 37.78 meter interval that averages 19.3 gt (0.62 oz) over the entire interval. True width of the unit is estimated at 80% of down-hole length in steeply dipping units that subcrop below the 20 meters of unconsolidated tailings and rubble from previous hand mining. Additional drill results will be reported when metallic screen assays are complete. The fire assays were conducted by GEOSOL- SGS Laboratories in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Nineteen (19) holes were drilled over 2,000 meters. The foregoing results were derived from the results of five (5) holes, and assays are pending on the remaining fourteen (14) holes. The reader is cautioned that, as assays have not been completed on the remaining holes, these results are selective and may not represent the values over the property in general. This press release was prepared by and approved by Dr. S.A. Jackson, PGeo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and an advisor to the Company.

