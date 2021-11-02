Investor Relations Engagement Extension

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – November 2, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. announces that further to the investor relations agreement with Dan Sammartino dated June 1, 2021, which was for an initial term of three months, the Company wishes to extend the services provided by Mr. Sammartino by a further six months. The original agreement was previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Sammartino has …

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – November 2, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE: 1XI ) (OTC:XNDRF) (the “Company” ) announces that further to the investor relations agreement with Dan Sammartino dated June 1, 2021, which was for an initial term of three months, the Company wishes to extend the services provided by Mr. Sammartino by a further six months. The original agreement was previously approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Sammartino has over 10 years experience performing various investor relations services, including developing and managing an investor/potential investor database and email list; maintaining and regularly communicating with shareholders; dissemination of news releases and handling incoming and outgoing phone calls and other forms of communication which may occur as a result of the news releases or any other means of referral.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive gold and lithium properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

