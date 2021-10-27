Gold

IIROC Trade Resumption – STGO

- October 27th, 2021
Trading resumes in:

Company: Steppe Gold Ltd.

TSX Symbol: STGO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

