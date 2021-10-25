Japan Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021 all nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 13, 2021 were elected as independent directors of the Company. Ian Burney, Michael Carrick and Tanneke Heersche have joined the Board of Directors.Ian BurneyMr. Burney was the Ambassador of Canada to Japan from 2016 to 2021. Mr. Burney is an …

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021 (the “AGM”), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 13, 2021 were elected as independent directors of the Company. Ian Burney, Michael Carrick and Tanneke Heersche have joined the Board of Directors.

Ian Burney

Mr. Burney was the Ambassador of Canada to Japan from 2016 to 2021. Mr. Burney is an accomplished, high-performing public service executive and diplomat with over 30 years of experience in international affairs, particularly in the area of global economic issues. Mr. Burney graduated in 1985 from McGill University, Montreal, with a Bachelor of Arts with honours in Political Science, and in 1986 from University of Toronto, with a Master of Arts in International Relations. Mr. Burney joined the Department of External Affairs in 1987 and has held a range of positions in Ottawa and diplomatic postings overseas.

Michael Carrick

Mr. Carrick is currently Chairman of RTG Mining Inc. and has been responsible for the development of seven major gold mines in five countries around the world including the development of the largest gold mine in the Philippines. That mine was merged with B2 Gold of Canada in a US$4.5 billion merger. Mr. Carrick is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience in the resources sector. He holds a degree in Commerce from the University of Natal, and an Accounting and Finance degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants both in South Africa and in Australia

Tanneke Heersche

Ms. Heersche is a partner in the Global Mining Group at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and is the head of the firm-wide ESG Steering Committee. Prior to Fasken, Ms. Heersche was a partner at White & Case LLP where she was co-Chair of the Global Metals & Mining Practice Group and executive managing partner of its Johannesburg office. Ms Heersche is a highly regarded expert and strategic advisor in the natural resources industry with over 25 years of international industry experience. She has a particular emphasis on project development, investment agreement negotiations and the integration of ESG into development frameworks. Ms. Heersche holds an LLB from the University of Toronto and a BSc (Physiology) and BA (German Literature) from Western University .

John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold, stated, “I’m very pleased to welcome Ian, Michael and Tanneke to our Board of Directors. I believe their vast experience and broad networks will diversify the expertise of the Japan Gold Board of Directors and be very beneficial to the Company as we continue to advance existing and future projects in Japan. We look forward to their contributions.” “I would like to thank Dr. Michael Andrews, John Carlile and Bob Gallagher, founding directors who did not stand for re-election, for their dedication and commitment on the Board of Directors and welcome their ongoing commitment to the success of Japan Gold as they join Dr. Steve Garwin on the Board of Advisors.”

The Board of Directors of Japan Gold now consists of John Proust, Mitsuhiko Yamada, Ian Burney, Michael Carrick, Paul Harbidge, Tanneke Heersche and Murray Flanigan.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of KPMG, LLP, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the Board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Investors Webinar

The Investor Webinar scheduled for October 21st had to be rescheduled because of technical issues by our service provider. These included the delay or inability to transfer some attendees into the AGM and Investor Webinar and the disruption of the video service.

Accordingly we have rescheduled the Investor Webinar to October 28th at 3:00 pm Vancouver time.

To register for the webinar, please follow the link below:

Date: Thursday, October 25, 2021

Time: 3:00 pm Vancouver time

Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1508736&tp_key=ce8e05b2a0

Dial in numbers:

Participant / Guest toll-free dial-in number: 877-269-7756

Participant / Guest toll dial-in number: 201-689-7817

A recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company’s website following the live broadcast.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold‘s leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

Cautionary Note

