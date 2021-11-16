TSX-V:GENI

Genius Metals Inc. (TSX.V: GENI) (“Genius Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of channel sampling on its Trans-Taiga showing located within the Sakami property. Channels R-2 and R-3 returned:

2.62 g/t Au over 7.40 m . (including 5.7 g/t Au over 2.50 m .) (R-3);

1.18 g/t Au over 3.50 m . (R-2) .

This fieldwork involved a program of three channels totalising 13.40 m and containing fifteen samples. Fourteen samples returned values >0.10 g/t Au reaching up to 14.20 g/t Au over 1.00m . All channels remain open in both directions .

The channel sampling confirms the gold-rich nature of the showing as evidenced by previously obtained assay values from grab samples yielding 2.63 g/t Au, 1.87 g/t Au and 1.56 g/t Au following limited prospecting in 2020. The gold mineralization occurs in pyrite-bearing quartz stockwork within sheared and deformed tonalite gneiss.

The channel sampling was completed during the 2021 summer prospecting campaign conducted in the Langelier Complex. The exploration also led to the discovery of the Doukha showing located 4.6 km NW from the Trans-Taiga showing. Grab samples on Doukha produced gold values of up to 6.10 g/t Au accompanied by 13 g/t Ag and 1.80 % Cu . The gold is found in pyritized quartz veins with chalcopyrite within gabbroic rocks.

The Langelier Complex consists of a Mesoarchean gneissic tonalitic to dioritic basement intruded by Neoarchean mafic to felsic plutonic rocks. The Complex was bypassed during the exploration for gold in the James Bay Territory which focused on greenstone belts until junior mining companies such has Harfang Exploration and LaSalle Exploration recently discovered numerous high-grade gold showings. Genius Metals secured new ground in the Langelier Complex by staking 189 claims (see PR of July 22, 2021 ).

The Company contracted Prospectair to produce a heliborne high-resolution MAG survey in November 2021 over the western area of the newly acquired claims which encompasses the Trans-Taiga and Doukha showings. The survey will provide a better understanding of the complex lithology, structure and serve as a guide for future exploration work in the area.

Click here to view the localization map.

Click here to view pictures of the mineralization

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Genius Metals implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all core samples collected from the Sakami property. The protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case certified gold standards, blanks and duplicates, to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed in the field under the supervision of professional geologists. The sample bags were then put in rice pouches and kept securely in a field tent before being sent by truck for preparation and analysis to SGS Canada Inc. (” SGS “) in Val-D’Or, Quebec for sample preparation. The resulting pulps were analyzed in Burnaby, British Columbia . The gold values were obtained by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by. Values over 10 ppm Au were re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetry finish. Multi-element analysis was performed using the classical aqua regia ICP-OES technique. SGS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 standards, and has its own QA/QC procedures in place. Over-limit protocols are in place for gold, silver, and copper.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily , Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

