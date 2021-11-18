Toronto, Ontario– Sentinel Resources Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to EMP Metals Corp. . Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on November 22, 2021. Disclosure documents are available at Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 19, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders. …

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – le 18 novembre/November 2021)

Sentinel Resources Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to EMP Metals Corp. (EMPS).

Shares will begin trading under the new name, symbol and with a new CUSIP number on November 22, 2021.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 19, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Sentinel Resources Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour EMP Metals Corp. (EMPS).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom, le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 22 novembre 2021.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 novembre 2021. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 22 novembre/November 2021 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole : SNL New Symbol/Nouveau symbole : EMPS New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 26871G 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 26871G 10 5 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 81729D200/CA81729D2005

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com