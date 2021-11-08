Candelaria Announces Marketing Initiatives

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. engaged to provide digital marketing services Investing News Network engaged to generate investor leads and general marketing services Mr. Jason Frame appointed as the Company’s Investor Relations Consultant. Candelaria Mining Corp. is pleased to announce the Company’s various marketing initiatives. Please visit our website for an updated corporate presentation. The Company has …

Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTCQX: CDELF) (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the Company’s various marketing initiatives.

Corporate Presentation – October 2021

Please visit our website for an updated corporate presentation.

Adelaide Capital Markets Inc.

The Company has engaged Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. (“ Adelaide ”), an Ontario-based corporation, to provide digital marketing services to the Company. The term of this agreement shall be for six months. The Company has agreed to pay Adelaide a total of $24,000 in six equal instalments of $4,000 payable on the 1 st day of each calendar month and has also granted 75,000 stock options (with an exercise price of $0.65 and expiry date two years from date of grant, with 20% vested on date of grant and 20% to be vested every three months beginning February 1, 2022) to Adelaide.

Adelaide was founded by Deborah Honig and is an arm’s length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

Investor News Network

The Company also engaged Investing News Network (“ INN ”), a British Columbia corporation, to generate investor leads and provide general marketing services to the Company. The term of this agreement shall be for twelve months. The Company has agreed to pay INN a total of $58,000 in four equal instalments of $14,500 payable on the 13 st day after each calendar quarter.

INN is principally owned by Dig Media Inc. and is an arm’s length company based in Vancouver, BC. INN is an investor lead generating and branding firm. As of the date hereof, INN does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

The engagements noted above are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Jason Frame, Investor Relations Consultant

Jason Frame has several years of capital markets experience in a variety of capacities. Mr. Frame has been an investment advisor for a Canadian investment dealer, and has been a director of a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSXV. Currently, Mr. Frame acts as a consultant to a variety of other Canadian issuers. Jason holds a B.A. from the University of Montana.

Mr. Frame will provide general investor relations services and assists in various digital marketing initiatives as well. The term of this agreement is month to month and the Company has agreed to pay Mr. Frame $10,000 on the last day of each calendar month. As of the date hereof, Mr. Frame does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

