Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (“Blue Star” or the “Company”) announces that it has engaged G8 Strategies LLC (“G8”) to provide investor awareness services for the Company.

Blue Star is in the process of obtaining an OTCQB listing to provide for increased visibility and volume of share trading in the US markets. In conjunction with this, the Company has entered into an Investor Relations and Marketing Agreement with G8 for an initial term of 6-months, commencing in October 2021 and continuing through March 31, 2022. Either party can terminate the Agreement upon 60 days written notice. The Company has agreed to renumerate G8 a monthly fee of USD$3,750. G8 is not a Related Party of the Company.

G8 has agreed to provide investor relations, marketing, strategic communications, public relations and other professional services to the Company. The services will be performed by Ira Gostin and his team at G8. G8 is a US based firm that helps global companies realize universal growth through investor relations, communications, marketing and strategy. G8 tells a company’s story to create stakeholder engagement, which drives growth. G8 is an integrated communications and marketing agency with a team of innovative brand storytellers and strategists who are focused on helping clients move the needle.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, and the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent acquisition of the Roma Project, Blue Star now controls over 16,000 hectares of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: info@bluestargold.ca

