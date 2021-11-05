Bam Bam Samples 0.89% Cu and 0.638 g/t Au at Majuba Copper Project
Bam Bam Resources Corp. has received results for 58 road cut-rock chip samples collected from the new drill road construction at the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. The results are very encouraging with six samples returning greater than 2000 ppm copper. All these samples occur within the western group of samples. Five samples along this road returned good gold assays with a high of 0.638 gt Au . …
Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam” or the “Company”) has received results for 58 road cut-rock chip samples collected from the new drill road construction at the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. The results are very encouraging with six samples returning greater than 2000 ppm (0.2%) copper. All these samples occur within the western group of samples. Five samples along this road returned good gold assays with a high of 0.638 gt Au (see table below).
Majuba Hill Project Area
To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/102129_70042f5ed4655a0f_001full.jpg
The results are encouraging because they are consistent with the copper leaching/enrichment model that the Company is using to guide the drilling. Reverse circulation drilling is in-progress to expand and in-fill the Known-Copper Oxide mineralization. The rock chip zone is a 213 meter (700 ft) step-out from any previously drilling in the Known-Copper Oxide Target Area. All previous drilling was directed northward.
David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: “The significant step-out that these high-grade oxide copper samples show is very encouraging. I am particularly encouraged that we are starting to see better gold assays from the surface rock chip sampling.”
|Sample*
|Cu (ppm)
|Ag (g/t)
|Au (g/t)
|Zn (ppm)
|Pb (ppm)
|Sn (ppm)
|Mo (ppm)
|MHR-1007
|8,890
|19.7
|0.006
|323
|13
|100
|3
|MHR-441
|5,980
|8
|0.005
|337
|9
|120
|5
|MHR-1012
|4,030
|7
|229
|11
|120
|5
|MHR-1013
|3,790
|5.2
|0.01
|360
|11
|140
|4
|MHR-442
|3,010
|10.2
|0.023
|311
|12
|140
|4
|MHR-1014
|2,880
|3
|413
|6
|70
|3
|MHR-1046
|631
|2.5
|0.005
|914
|26
|90
|2
|MHR-1015
|569
|1.8
|776
|14
|150
|6
|MHR-1027
|532
|3.1
|0.638
|386
|63
|130
|22
|MHR-1008
|515
|2.6
|0.011
|120
|21
|140
|51
|MHR-1043
|483
|2.7
|0.014
|567
|15
|90
|4
|MHR-1016
|459
|2.3
|849
|10
|100
|6
|MHR-436
|421
|2.8
|0.456
|281
|50
|130
|12
|MHR-1047
|403
|3.4
|0.005
|768
|13
|110
|2
|MHR-439
|391
|0.5
|0.008
|1,280
|41
|30
|28
|MHR-1026
|366
|1.8
|0.211
|415
|65
|80
|9
|MHR-1040
|257
|0.9
|0.005
|626
|14
|60
|8
|MHR-1032
|222
|1.5
|0.038
|683
|81
|30
|19
|MHR-1010
|209
|1.6
|0.01
|261
|9
|100
|13
|MHR-1018
|207
|1.1
|287
|11
|50
|3
|MHR-1044
|202
|1.9
|0.008
|668
|6
|100
|3
|MHR-440
|196
|4.2
|0.007
|2,190
|48
|20
|100
|MHR-1020
|177
|1.4
|0.008
|258
|19
|140
|7
|MHR-1017
|176
|3.5
|198
|7
|70
|3
|MHR-1033
|173
|1,110
|23
|20
|10
|MHR-1058
|171
|1
|0.006
|70
|6
|90
|7
|MHR-1022
|169
|0.7
|1,185
|25
|70
|1
|MHR-1019
|166
|0.9
|359
|17
|30
|3
|MHR-1045
|165
|1.2
|0.006
|813
|3
|80
|1
|MHR-1011
|161
|3.4
|0.008
|169
|7
|150
|7
|MHR-1036
|157
|1.5
|0.007
|1,380
|19
|20
|29
|MHR-438
|153
|1.8
|0.292
|192
|38
|80
|7
|MHR-1021
|151
|1.3
|248
|17
|130
|7
|MHR-437
|150
|1.3
|0.099
|487
|54
|70
|5
|MHR-1024
|146
|1.2
|0.02
|269
|39
|40
|4
|MHR-1050
|137
|0.6
|0.005
|97
|2
|120
|11
|MHR-1052
|133
|0.7
|141
|1
|100
|6
|MHR-1056
|110
|0.7
|0.007
|72
|1
|120
|7
|MHR-1057
|110
|1.1
|74
|6
|120
|8
|MHR-1029
|107
|1.4
|0.192
|242
|42
|70
|6
|MHR-1048
|105
|1.3
|0.005
|29
|3
|120
|6
|MHR-1034
|100
|0.6
|0.006
|1,155
|24
|20
|14
|MHR-1053
|95
|0.8
|128
|2
|110
|6
|MHR-1051
|92
|0.9
|112
|1
|110
|6
|MHR-1023
|87
|1.1
|0.009
|253
|23
|70
|4
|MHR-1028
|87
|0.9
|0.017
|332
|33
|60
|4
|MHR-1042
|86
|1.6
|0.017
|196
|16
|70
|15
|MHR-1054
|86
|1
|0.008
|198
|3
|130
|5
|MHR-1049
|82
|1.1
|0.005
|73
|3
|120
|6
|MHR-1055
|82
|2.6
|0.01
|53
|2
|110
|16
|MHR-1031
|69
|0.6
|0.043
|361
|23
|30
|5
|MHR-1030
|67
|1.1
|0.013
|302
|33
|40
|4
|MHR-1025
|55
|1
|0.034
|138
|19
|50
|3
|MHR-1035
|55
|0.5
|0.006
|2,400
|15
|20
|7
|MHR-1039
|52
|0.8
|0.005
|1,280
|9
|40
|7
|MHR-1037
|40
|0.6
|0.012
|780
|32
|40
|13
|MHR-1041
|20
|0.5
|0.009
|168
|8
|60
|5
|MHR-1038
|18
|0.5
|0.006
|1,165
|11
|40
|12
*Results are ordered from high to low Cu values. Samples were collected as chip/channel samples on 5 to 10 foot intervals. Sample density is not sufficient to determine true width of mineralization.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures, Chain of Custody
The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the project to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.
Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.
Marketing Agreement
Further, the Company renewed its agreement with TD Media, LLC, dba Life Water Media, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a term of 14 days, commencing on November 4, 2021, in consideration of USD $150,000. Life Water Media will utilize its online programs to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract new investors through many different online platforms and methods of engagement.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. “Buster” Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a “Qualified Person” as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).
About Bam Bam Resources Corp.
Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.
The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.
On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.
“David Greenway”
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Joel Warawa
VP of Corporate Communications
E: jw@bambamresources.com
P: 1 (855) 475-0745
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102129
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia