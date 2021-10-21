ALX Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of David Quirt as a technical advisor to the Company specializing in uranium exploration.Mr. Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and Research and Development experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry. His applied science work has been …

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) (“ALX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Quirt as a technical advisor to the Company specializing in uranium exploration.

Mr. Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and Research and Development (“R&D”) experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry. His applied science work has been primarily in economic geology (uranium, diamonds, gold, base metals, Rare Earth Elements), uranium deposit metallogenesis, geochemistry, and host-rock alteration mineralogy. Throughout his career, David has been a highly-sought speaker at numerous scientific conferences and corporate presentations, and has authored and co-authored technical reports, journal papers and conference-extended abstracts that have resulted from these works.

Mr. Quirt received his B.A.Sc. degree in Geological Engineering (Mineral Exploration) from the University of Toronto in 1976, received his M.A.Sc. from the University of Windsor in 1978 and later undertook Ph.D. studies at Carleton University. After several years working as a field geologist, David joined the world-renowned Saskatchewan Research Council in 1981 where he was appointed Senior Research Scientist from 1991 to 2006. From 2006 to 2018, David was employed by AREVA Resources Canada Inc. in Saskatoon, SK (“AREVA”, now Orano Canada) as Senior Geoscientist and was responsible for providing geoscience direction to its mineral exploration activities and in training AREVA’s exploration staff throughout Canada. Until his retirement from AREVA in 2018, Mr. Quirt was involved with many of its exploration R&D technical and scientific activities, as well as R&D activities within their Projects and Operations division and at AREVA’s head office in France.

Currently, David acts as Adjunct Professor at the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Dept. of Earth Sciences, where he advises and supervises M.Sc. students on thesis work, and on their Ph.D advisory committee for thesis advice. David remains involved in the preparation and submission of papers to peer-reviewed journals, and volunteers as a Director with the Mineral Deposits Division of the Geological Association of Canada.

ALX welcomes Mr. Quirt’s contribution to upcoming exploration at the Company’s uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AL”, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “6LLN” and in the United States OTC market under the symbol “ALXEF”.

ALX’s mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 250,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX holds interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan, including a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) operating exploration since 2016, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with UEX Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

“Warren Stanyer”

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: the Company’s exploration projects are prospective for uranium and other minerals. It is important to note that the Company’s actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration at its exploration projects, including drilling; initial findings at its projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; commodity prices may not support exploration expenditures at its projects; and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company’s operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our mineral exploration projects, and even if uranium or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, the projects may not prove to be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

