Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

- April 30th, 2021

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2021 each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2021 were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Total Votes
Cast

Percentage
of Votes
For

Percentage
of Votes
Withheld

Leona Aglukkaq

172,655,964

185,358

172,841,322

99.89%

0.11%

Sean Boyd

172,051,879

789,444

172,841,323

99.54%

0.46%

Martine A. Celej

169,880,604

2,960,718

172,841,322

98.29%

1.71%

Robert J. Gemmell

167,105,432

5,735,863

172,841,295

96.68%

3.32%

Mel Leiderman

167,260,039

5,581,284

172,841,323

96.77%

3.23%

Deborah McCombe

172,683,858

157,464

172,841,322

99.91%

0.09%

James D. Nasso

166,395,800

6,445,495

172,841,295

96.27%

3.73%

Dr. Sean Riley

172,463,527

377,796

172,841,323

99.78%

0.22%

J. Merfyn Roberts

168,708,455

4,132,868

172,841,323

97.61%

2.39%

Jamie C. Sokalsky

169,529,690

3,311,605

172,841,295

98.08%

1.92%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com .

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957.  Its operating mines are located in Canada , Finland and Mexico , with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States , Sweden and Colombia.  Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales.  Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-election-of-directors-301281461.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

