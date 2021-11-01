Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) (” LEAF ” or the ” Company “), Canada’s leading free-to-play mobile game group, along with their subsidiary company, LDRLY Games Inc. (” LDRLY “), announced today the worldwide launch of their next free-to-play mobile title, B-Real Monster Buds, in collaboration with DGT Enterprise LLC. The game, available today, is authentically represented by B-Real’s licensed music, style, voice and the 420 culture.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with B-Real and DGT Enterprise Ltd. on this game,” said Darcy Taylor , CEO of LEAF Mobile. “Between B-Real’s fascinating lifestyle and LDRLY’s experience making the world’s most successful cannabis-themed mobile games, players are in for a truly amazing experience.”

“I am really excited about the game, it’s off the chain. The graphics are dope, the schematics of the game as well,” said B-Real of the new mobile game. “The content itself, your abilities while playing this game – you are going to be blown away by it”.

Players can join this epic, new idle game and work with the hip-hop legend, entrepreneur, and all around badass, B-Real from Cypress Hill, in becoming the top dog in growing his pot business empire. Players can invest profits to expand their grow operation, join hands with some awesome characters and become part of the ‘Insane Asylum’.

The unique gameplay is inspired by B-Real’s actual life and business. Visually, the game has a distinctive and authentic look new to idle games and includes sound and visual effects curated for the mobile gaming space. Players will explore different settings and environments throughout their gameplay journey. Through the first 25 episodes, the stories will take players through 1300+ panels of “comic book” art.

Game Features

Grow, cultivate, and upgrade your INSANE strains + make a TON of (in-game) cash

Collect cards + get those customers NOW!

Collect and hire some of the coolest game characters

Take down Dr Potassio and take the throne of the finest pot-botanist

Help B-Real discover his alter ego – Dr Greenthumb and relive all the adventures

Find friends on Facebook and grow the best buds with your best buds

Level up to unlock new events

We’ve got big plans for the future. Some of B-Real’s favorite guests and friends will also make limited-time appearances during in-game events and LDRLY is working on creating unique merchandise and apparel. Learn more at http://www.brealgame.com/

Links to download the game:

iOS

Android

ABOUT LEAF

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX:LEAF, OTC: LEMLF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone , Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s , It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about Leaf Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com

