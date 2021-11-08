Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) (” LEAF ” or the ” Company “), Canada’s leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of LEAF’s website at https://leafmobile.io/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=CF71C51A-FA74-47AB-B87E-FBE3F460DBB0

Toll Free Dial-In Number: +1 (833) 772-0399

International Dial-In Number: +1 (236) 738-2279

Conference ID: 8692236

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT November 16, 2021 until December 16, 2021 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference ID 8692236.

ABOUT LEAF

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX:LEAF, OTC:LEMLF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone , Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s , It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about Leaf Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com .

