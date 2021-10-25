Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLF) (” LEAF ” or the ” Company “), Canada’s leading free-to-play mobile game group, along with their subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. (” ESG “), announced today the worldwide launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar in partnership with World of Wonder Productions Inc. (” WOW “). Available today on iOS and Android, download the game here !

“We know fans around the world have been waiting for this day and we’re incredibly excited to be able to announce the worldwide release of RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar today , ” said Darcy Taylor , CEO of LEAF Mobile. “This is one of the first major mobile game productions that puts the LGBTQ+ community at the forefront and represents an exciting step forward. We know fans of RuPaul around the world are going to love this game and can’t wait for them to start playing. It’s been an absolute pleasure partnering with WOW to bring this experience to life”.

“We’ve had so much fun working with East Side Games to bring this sickening mobile game to our global fans,” said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey . “We look forward to seeing everyone showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the world as they compete to become the next Drag Superstar. Start your engines and may the best player win!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar is bringing back Ru’s girls! Fans of RuPaul can enter the iconic Werk Room and experience the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, available on Paramount+, through the new mobile game. Within the game, players can werk their way to the top by selecting from hundreds of fashion pieces and creating the fiercest look to slay the runway. Players will live the life of a Drag Race Superstar by competing against rival Queens trying to snatch their wigs. In gameplay, once players have climbed to the top of the Werk Room, they can compete for the Top Queen title against other players from around the world. Players can win amazing new fashion pieces to add to their wardrobe and earn the respect of real Queens from the show! Fans: if you think you’ve got what it takes to slay, make sure you don’t sashay away…and may the best Queen win!

GAME FEATURES

FIERCE FASHION

Choose from hundreds of fabulous fierce fashion pieces across a multitude of different drag genres to combine and create your own unique style. Upgrade your pieces to create stunning looks, hunty, that will make everyone gag.

CHALLENGE THE WORLD

Werk the runway! Take your looks into nail biting competitions with other Queens around the world and fight to be the next drag superstar. Win more incredible looks that will help you serve your eleganza extravaganza.

WERK THE ROOM

Experience all the tea and sisterhood of the werk room right out of the show. Put in werk to prepare yourself for the Maxi Challenge where you can slay your rivals.

RU’S GIRLS

Unlock Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, party in the Untucked lounge, and win some of their most iconic outfits.

As of October 25th , RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar is available in countries around the world on both iOS and Android. Visual assets for the game, including key art and logos, can be found in the online press kit .

ABOUT WORLD OF WONDER

For nearly three decades, award-winning media company World of Wonder has introduced audiences to new worlds, talent and ideas that have shaped culture. A pioneer in both scripted and documentary formats across television, film and digital platforms, WOW’s prolific portfolio includes the global phenomenon, Emmy-award winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise (VH1/Logo/WOW Presents Plus), “Million Dollar Listing” LA & NY (Bravo), and “Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce” (Fuse.) WOW’s rich documentary filmmaking pedigree includes premiering seven projects at Sundance Film festival and numerous productions for networks including HBO, E!, BBC, and theatrical release through WOW Docs. Notable film projects include “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures,” “Party Monster,” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye .” World of Wonder has also created a substantial digital footprint with its owned-and-operated streaming service WOW Presents Plus and YouTube channel WOWPresents. The extended World of Wonder-verse includes music label World of Wonder Records, WOW Podcast Network, and the world’s largest drag culture convention RuPaul’s DragCon. Co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey have been named to Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report, honored with the IDA Pioneer Award, named to Realscreen’s Global 100 list, and selected for the OUT100 list for their trailblazing work. World of Wonder creates out of a historic building/gallery space in the heart of Hollywood .

ABOUT LEAF

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX:LEAF, OTC: LEMLF) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone , Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s , It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about Leaf Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/25/c5748.html