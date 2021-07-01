July 1, 2021 – Glytch Gear announces its first-ever crowdfunding campaign in support of the launch of Glytch ® Battle Stations ™ in partnership with Cornerstone and powered by Alienware ® . Detailed information about this Online Public Offering can be found at OwnGlytchGear.com .

The Glytch Battle Station is a flexible esports desk with an embedded Alienware Aurora motherboard and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card. It aims to revolutionize the way battle royale tournaments are held across the USA and eventually the world, by enabling 100+ gamers to participate or compete simultaneously in real-life, popup tournaments.

For Tournament Organizers, the Battle Stations are easily set up and broken down, greatly reducing the time and cost required to host large scale events.

“As a leading event producer, we are excited to be bringing Battle Stations to market and changing the way esports tournaments are produced and experienced. Cornerstone is happy to announce our partnership with Glytch to bring the newest in technology to the gaming industry.” said Chad Fraughton , President of Cornerstone.

Glytch Battle Stations are tournament grade and configurable into all varieties of team sizes, such as 4v4, 5v5, and 6v6. Utilizing top-of-the-line Alienware hardware ensures that each participant is using the same equipment when competing, safeguarding the event’s integrity.

“Having been a life-long tournament organizer, I have always been frustrated with the difficulty of setting up and breaking down large scale tournaments. Glytch Battle Stations can do in hours what would take weeks with folding tables and desktop computers,” said Michael Williams , CEO of Glytch, “and by going the Reg CF route, any gamer over the age of 18 can invest in this patent-pending concept without having to be an accredited investor.”

Enacted in 2012, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (“JOBS Act”) was passed to encourage funding of small businesses and ease the securities regulations.

About Cornerstone:

At Cornerstone we believe that creative vision and flawless execution are paramount to what we do at Cornerstone. If you can dream it, we can produce it whether it be Virtual, Hybrid, or Face to Face events, we are 29 years strong and our success stems from a history of defining our clients’ needs and activating them in real life. Visit CornerstoneAV.com to learn more about what Cornerstone can do for your next event.

About Glytch Gear:

Glytch Gear is a leading creator of esports and gaming hardware, software and accessories to serve the growing community of global gamers. The company was founded as a joint-venture between parent company Glytch, Inc . a leading developer of location-based entertainment & esports stadiums along with the owners of Cornerstone .

