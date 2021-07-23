– Global esports organization Gen.G and global sports company PUMA today announced a worldwide expansion to the brands’ existing partnership in South Korea as PUMA becomes the official jersey of Gen.G’s Global pro teams and creators, including the Gen.G VALORANT players and creators in North America.

The expansion comes on the heels of the two companies’ first collaboration in June 2020 – a jersey launched for Gen.G’s winning PUBG and League of Legends teams, both based in Seoul, Korea . In October 2020 , PUMA & Gen.G also launched a limited-edition jersey for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship. The jerseys, featuring artwork designed by Gen.G Executive Brand Advisor and famed fashion designer Heron Preston, were worn by Gen.G’s League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team.

“Over the last year, Puma has been an incredible brand partner,” said Gina Chung Lee , Chief Marketing Officer of Gen.G. “We are thrilled to expand globally- from their support of our LCK team to their partnership in initiatives like our Gen.G Foundation, we are proud to continue the story with our creators and teams in North America. Looking forward to cool merchandise moments!”

Earlier this year, Gen.G announced the opening of the application process for the second annual Gen.G Foundation scholarship – with PUMA signed on as partner, providing a scholarship focusing on the development of student esports athletes. The Gen.G Foundation has pledged $1 million over the next 10 years which is focused on supporting women, people of color and low income students enrolled in a U.S university or college who are interested in a career in esports, gaming, entrepreneurship, journalism and content creation.

More images HERE

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geng-and-puma-expand-to-global-jersey–apparel-partnership-301339973.html

SOURCE Gen.G