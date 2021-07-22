Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, has appointed Michael Holm as Affiliate Director.

In this new position, Holm’s primary objective will be to streamline the Esports Technologies affiliate platform and leverage a network of affiliate partners, bolstering a consistent level of performance across multiple markets and across a wide range of products such as esports, sportsbook, casino and ‘Play for Fun’ games.

Holm brings more than 15 years of iGaming experience having started his career as a Poker Affiliate in 2004. In 2010, he began working as an operator executive and headed up the affiliate departments for some of the industry’s leading brands including Redbet, Evoke Gaming and Twin Casino, creating and managing award winning Affiliate Programs, including the coveted IGB Affiliate Program of the Year.

Commenting on his appointment, Holm said: “After 15 plus years in iGaming affiliation I’m absolutely thrilled to move into the fast-growing esports market with a company as dynamic as Esports Technologies. This sector is going through an exciting period and I’m looking forward to working with my new team and building the ultimate affiliate product for the sector.”

Mark Thorne , CMO at Esports Technologies said, “I’ve had the great pleasure of working with Michael on a number of occasions over the last seven years and his knowledge and understanding of the affiliate market is unparalleled, as is his reputation amongst affiliate partners. As we continue to look at expanding Esports Technologies’ product offering, Michael is not only an excellent fit but is also perfectly placed to help us pioneer our affiliate model for esports and our business as a whole as we embark on a period of expansion and development.”

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

