Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) and their EGL business have teamed up with The Coalition, part of Xbox Game Studios and the developers behind Gears of War, for the EGL Open Series, a nine-month tournament that will be run using the Company’s tournament platform to track player’s performance, rankings and leaderboard.

“We are extremely excited to add The Coalition to our growing catalog of tournament partners here,” said Esports Gaming League (EGL) General Manager Glen Elliott. “Our working relationship dates back to 2017, so the expertise on both sides will not only be beneficial to a continued partnership, but also to the competitors who will experience a top-notch event in all aspects.”

The EGL Open Series was founded in 2020 and created to promote tournament participation in Gears 5 from grassroots to professional level in Europe and South America. EGL and The Coalition have also produced content broadcasts together in the past.

“We have worked with the EGL team over a number of years and their professionalism alongside the high regard the Gears community has for them makes them a natural choice,” added Roddy Adams, Director of Business Development at The Coalition.

The EGL Open Series will run over the next nine months with three splits of tournaments. Each will culminate in a Split Finals, where there will be $7,500 worth of prize money distributed. Throughout the tournament, over $45,000 of total prize money will be up for grabs amongst the competition. The finals are set to take place in June 2022, and they will be broadcast with talent and the best teams playing.

About The Coalition

The Coalition is a growing team of talented, creative, fun-loving professionals, united in their passion for Gears of War. As a Microsoft first-party studio, we focus on pushing the limits of interactive entertainment and taking Gears to new heights. We believe that if you want to go far, go together. It takes a diverse team of people sharing a common vision to make a groundbreaking game. Mutual trust, a shared purpose, and the determination to overcome any obstacles together define what it means to have a great team.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

