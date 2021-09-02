Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is partnering with Real Cricket 20, the world’s top mobile cricket game, and Sports in Esports Ltd, to provide software integration services for the dafaNEWS Ecricket World Series, the first global Ecricket tournament. Over 37,000 players have pre-registered for the event in the first week.”We are extremely excited to have Real Cricket 20 as our first game utilizing our new …

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”) is partnering with Real Cricket 20, the world’s top mobile cricket game, and Sports in Esports Ltd, to provide software integration services for the dafaNEWS Ecricket World Series, the first global Ecricket tournament. Over 37,000 players have pre-registered for the event in the first week.

“We are extremely excited to have Real Cricket 20 as our first game utilizing our new software development kit esports tournament technology,” said Esports Gaming League (EGL) General Manager Glen Elliott. “It helps games become an esport by creating a matchmaking and ranking system within the game.”

The partnership will also mark the launch of EGL+, a new feature from EGL that enables mobile game developers to embed an easy-to-use esports competition platform into their game environment to help drive player engagement. Additionally, the Company will be involved with the game’s virtual items and season passes.

“We believe that Real Cricket 20 has redefined cricket games on mobile,” said AnuJ Mankar, Sr. Vice President of Nautilus Mobile, who publishes the game. “The game offers a complete cricket experience, with features that include real-time multiplayer and spectator mode. We look forward to working with the entire team team to drive the Ecricket World Series to gamers and esports fans globally.”

The event includes eight weeks of qualifying and its field will be narrowed down to eight players who will compete for a grand prize of $10,000.

“As fans of esports, it is vital cricket joins the gaming elite. We have created a competition that will break all barriers to online sports gaming,” said Chris Cockerell, Co-Founder of Sports in Esports ltd. ” We will be working with cricket associations and clubs across the globe to bring them into the world of gaming and esports with a dual focus of skilled competition and education.”

Real Cricket 20 has over 100 million downloads and 1.2 million daily active users. The tournament is set to get underway at the beginning of September.

About Sports in Esports Ltd

A London based company dedicated to bringing sports related games to fans around the globe. Our team has vast experience in gaming, online and TV production. Using modern day technology, our goal is to align conventional sports with gaming and invite all demographics to participate in the sports we enjoy.

About Nautilus Mobile

‘Real Cricket™’ from Nautilus Mobile has become one of the most popular brands for cricket lovers. In both the Indian and worldwide markets, we provide our fans with the finest smartphone and mobile cricket simulation. With over seven esteemed brand alliances, Real Cricket team provides players with perfection.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media Inquiries

brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95302