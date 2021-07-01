Cornerstone visions, creates, and produces live and virtual events at mass scale. If you can dream it, we can produce it into reality. Glytch brought their dream for a state-of-the-art esports desk to Cornerstone and together we have introduced this product that will transform live esports events!

Cornerstone is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Glytch, Inc. Together Glytch and Cornerstone are launching the Glytch® Battle Station ™ powered by Alienware®, the only gaming desk able to fold flat and service the popup tournament and gaming community. Look for the Glytch Battle Station to take the globe by storm.

To experience the Glytch Battle Station visit OwnGlytchGear.com

About Cornerstone: Cornerstone visions, creates, and produces live and virtual events. We believe that creative vision and flawless execution are paramount to what we do at Cornerstone. If you can dream it, we can produce it. We are 29 years strong and our success stems from a history of defining our clients’ needs and activating them in real life. We are a collective of producers, creatives, videographers, writers, tech junkies, geeks, gamers, and more. To learn more about what Cornerstone can do for you visit cornerstoneav.com

About Glytch: Glytch combines esports arenas with location-based entertainment and upscale food and beverage. Each Glytch venue is the official home stadium of a major esports team. Glytch has broken ground on its first location, in Los Angeles, California , which is scheduled to open in Q4-2022. Glytch.com

